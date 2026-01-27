Zverev confident success will come as German chases first Grand Slam title

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

Tennis - Australian Open - Melbourne Park, Melbourne, Australia - January 27, 2026 Germany's Alexander Zverev celebrates after winning his quarter final match against Learner Tien of the U.S. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang

MELBOURNE, Jan 27 - Alexander Zverev will go into the Australian Open semi-finals relishing being injury-free for the first time in a year as he continues his quest for a first Grand Slam title having seen off Learner Tien in Tuesday's quarter-finals.

The German third seed, who lost last year's final to Jannik Sinner, beat the 20-year-old American 6-3 6-7(5) 6-1 7-6(3) to set up a last-four meeting with either Carlos Alcaraz or Alex de Minaur.

Zverev endured a series of shoulder, back and ankle injuries throughout 2025 but the 28-year-old says he is now in good health.

"I think being pain-free is the biggest change that I've had in the last 12 months," said Zverev.

"It's a constant struggle. When you are dealing with injuries, when you are dealing with certain pain and aches, and when you are feeling like you can't do every single move freely, it's just tiring also mentally for you.

"Then you maybe don't go for your shots as much. You maybe don't rely on your body as much.

"But also, I've worked on my game. I've worked on my aggressive game. I've been talking about it. I've worked on my first shots after the serve, my first forehand after the serve, maybe a bit more serve and volleying as well.

"If those things work for me, then I think success will come as well."

Zverev intends to reduce the number of events he plays this year and is focused on getting more enjoyment from the sport, including at what remains of the Australian Open.

"I have to schedule better. My schedule looks very different this year after the Australian Open," he said.

"So it's a learning process. It's also learning that your body is maybe getting a bit older. It's maybe getting a bit more fatigued through matches.

"Whoever I'm going to play in the semis, Carlos or Alex, they're great players. You just are looking forward to a fantastic match. That's what you are looking forward to.

"In my case, I'm still chasing that desired slam. Of course, I still want to achieve that, but I also want to enjoy my tennis. Right now I'm doing that, and that's the most important thing for me." REUTERS