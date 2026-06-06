Zverev bids to end Grand Slam near-misses in French Open final with Cobolli

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PARIS, June 6 - Alexander Zverev's long pursuit of a maiden Grand Slam title has led him back to the threshold at a topsy-turvy French Open, where the German's resolve will be tested by Italian dark horse Flavio Cobolli on Sunday.

Long blocked by the golden generation of Roger Federer, Rafa Nadal and Novak Djokovic, and more recently by young guns Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner, the 29-year-old will hope his fourth trip to a major final turns into an overdue breakthrough.

After holder Alcaraz's withdrawal and the early departures of Sinner and Djokovic reshaped the Roland Garros draw, second seed Zverev has capitalised with a calm surge through the field to earn his second Paris final appearance in three years.

"The only thing I can control is that I play good tennis," Zverev told reporters after dismantling Czech 26th seed Jakub Mensik in the semi-finals.

"I mean, I'll try to show my level. I'll try to do the right things. That's the only thing that matters to me."

Roland Garros has long held promise for Zverev, but it is also where his hopes have frayed, from the brutal ankle injury that cut short his 2022 semi-final against Nadal to his defeat by Alcaraz in the 2024 final.

PERSONAL EDGE

Zverev carries another near-miss into the French Open final after his loss to Sinner in the 2025 Australian Open final, but he now has a golden chance to finally get over the line with a personal edge over his close friend Cobolli.

"I look forward to playing him in the final. Of course, it's his first final, so I'm happy for him that he reached it," added Zverev, who holds a 3-1 advantage in their head-to-head record.

"He's a great player and a great guy. I like him. I like his dad a lot. Two very good people, just generally.

"We got closer at the Laver Cup in 2024 in Berlin ... he's just a nice person. He has a good heart. He's extremely funny if you get to know him."

The 24-year-old Cobolli booked his place in the title clash after fellow Italian Matteo Arnaldi pulled out of their semi-final due to a viral illness, and the 10th seed will be the fresher player heading into Sunday's clash.

"Sometimes it helps. Sometimes it doesn't," Cobolli said.

"Maybe having almost four days off is a lot, so you lose the rhythm, but I think also during the warm-up I played well.

"I think I'll be ready for the final, for sure, but I also know that I'll be fresh. Maybe it'll help, maybe not. I'll tell you after the final."

GENUINE THREAT

Cobolli is a genuine claycourt threat, having beaten Zverev on his home turf in Munich this season, a result that underlined his ability to disrupt the German's rhythm on the sport's slowest surface.

Zverev immediately exacted revenge for that defeat, however, winning in Madrid to edge ahead in their meetings and reinforce his standing as the firm title favourite in Paris.

But with scars that include his collapse from two sets up against Dominic Thiem in the 2020 U.S. Open final, Zverev is no stranger to the weight of the moment.

FRENCH OPEN ORDER OF PLAY ON SUNDAY (prefix number denotes seeding):

COURT PHILIPPE CHATRIER

Not before 1300 GMT

2-Alexander Zverev (Germany) v 10-Flavio Cobolli (Italy) REUTERS