Zheng living out her Grand Slam dream in Paris

PARIS • Zheng Qinwen grew up seeing pictures of the Eiffel Tower in her school books and now the Chinese teenager is carving out a path to success in the city of dreams with her blazing run at the French Open.

Inspired by the success of compatriot Li Na, who became the first Asian player to win a Grand Slam singles title with her 2011 triumph at Roland Garros, the 19-year-old, a fellow Hubei native, has impressed with her aggressive play on her debut at the clay-court event.

The 74th-ranked Zheng defeated higher-ranked Belgian Maryna Zanevska in her opening round and then eliminated former world No. 1 and French Open champion Simona Halep in the second.

On Saturday, she ended local hopes in the women's draw by defeating Alize Cornet, who retired injured while trailing 6-0, 3-0.

Having only made her Slam debut at the Australian Open in January, this has been a solid run so far and she is beginning to garner attention with no Chinese players in either the men's or women's top 40.

But she will face the biggest test of her budding career today when she faces world No. 1 Iga Swiatek for the first time in their fourth-round clash.

However, it is not a prospect that fazes the teenager, who is realising a childhood dream to play in a Slam in front a big show court crowd and give her best performance.

"About Paris, when I was young in school, in a lot of Chinese books they have Eiffel Tower pictures," Zheng said. "So when I was young, for me, the Eiffel Tower in Paris was like a dream place. I never thought I could be there. It was really nice to be here in Paris, yes."

Beating Swiatek will be a tough ask, with the Pole on a WTA Tour-leading 31-match winning run and having won her last five tournaments, including four WTA 1000 titles.

Still, Zheng is looking forward to the challenge as she has nothing to lose, and this represents a great chance to not only test herself against the best but also gauge how much more she can improve.

On the 2020 French Open champion, she said: "I didn't watch a lot how she plays, but I know that she's a great clay-court player. That will be a tough match, for sure. I will give everything I have.

"I always know that I have the level to do something. I know what I can do, and I have to be patient and to wait for the moment to come.

"My expectation in the French Open is just go match by match and to give everything I have on court. To be in a Grand Slam is one of my childhood dreams... and I feel I have to give my best always on the court. I only feel excited to play in the big stadium."

REUTERS

FRENCH OPEN

Day 9: Singtel TV Ch126 & StarHub Ch213, 4.50pm & Ch127 & Ch211, 5.50pm & tomorrow, 3am