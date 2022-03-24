'You will be missed', say peers to a special friend

BRISBANE • World No. 1 Ashleigh Barty's surprise retirement from tennis was yesterday met with shock and an outpouring of good wishes from current and former greats of the sport.

The three-time Grand Slam champion shared a video on social media in which she said that she would "step away and chase other dreams".

Karolina Pliskova, whom Barty defeated to win Wimbledon last year, congratulated the Australian for an "incredible career".

"It was a privilege to share a court with you," tweeted the Czech former world No. 1.

"You will be missed."

Britain's three-time Major champion and former men's No. 1 Andy Murray said on Twitter: "Happy for @ashbarty. Gutted for tennis. What a player."

Romania's Simona Halep, another former women's No. 1 and two-time Slam winner, addressed Barty directly: "Ash, what can I say, you know I have tears right?

"My friend, I will miss you on tour. You were different, and special, and we shared some amazing moments."

Tennis may have been Barty's bread and butter but the 25-year-old was also a former cricket pro and is the women's champion of her local golf club, the Brookwater Golf Club in Queensland.

On her multi-talented friend, Halep said: "Grand Slam champion in golf?!"

American former world No. 1 Andy Roddick offered a succinct reaction, re-tweeting the announcement with a simple "wow".

The WTA Tour thanked Barty "for the indelible mark you've left on court, off court and in our hearts", while chief executive Steve Simon hailed her as "one of the great champions" and backed her to "continue to be a tremendous ambassador for the sport of tennis".

There were also tributes that spoke to Barty's popularity among fellow players.

"Ash, I have no words." said Czech two-time Wimbledon winner Petra Kvitova.

"Actually you're showing your true class leaving tennis in this beautiful way.

"I'm so happy I could share the court with you, tennis will never be the same without you!

"I admire you as a player and a person... wishing you only the best!"

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE