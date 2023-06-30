Yannick Hanfmann beats retiring Feliciano Lopez to reach Mallorca semis

SANTA PONCA, Spain - Yannick Hanfmann cruised into the Mallorca Open semi-finals on Thursday with a comfortable 6-2, 6-4 victory over Feliciano Lopez, in his final match in professional tennis.

The 41-year-old Spaniard became the oldest ATP tour quarter-finalist since Jimmy Connors in 1995, who was 42 when he played at the Halle Open.

German player Hanfmann, who beat defending champion and world number five Stefanos Tsitsipas on Wednesday, made light work of the veteran in the grass-court Wimbledon warm-up tournament.

Lopez, ranked 634th in the world, needed a medical time-out in the second set but was able to complete the match.

“I want to thank the tournament for giving me the chance to retire in my country on a surface that is special to me, in front of my people,” said Lopez.

“I didn’t expect to be here playing still, thanks to the organisers for the treatment they have given me and to everyone who has come to support me.

“I’ve always seen tennis as a spectacle to make people happy, and tried to give the best of myself.”

The tournament directors paid homage to him with a video compilation showed on big screens as fans applauded.

Lopez, watched by 22-time Grand Slam champion Rafael Nadal, had beaten Max Purcell and Jordan Thompson to prolong his career, which started on the ATP tour in 1997, by two more matches.

He has focused more on business interests in recent years and is the tournament director of the Madrid Open.

Hanfmann, who sealed his triumph with an ace, will next play fourth seed Adrian Mannarino who beat his fellow Frenchman Corentin Moutet 7-5, 6-2.

Earlier Christopher Eubanks reached his first tour level semi-final as he needed two tie-breaks to see off France’s Arthur Rinderknech 7-6 (7/5), 7-6 (7/4).

The 27-year-old American, who beat compatriot Ben Shelton on Wednesday, fought back from 5-2 down in the second set to triumph.

Eubanks will face South Africa’s Lloyd Harris, who hit 11 aces as he eased past Pavel Kotov 7-5, 6-2. AFP