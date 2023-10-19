WTA roundup: Marie Bouzkova advances in Nanchang

Third-seeded Marie Bouzkova moved to the quarterfinals of the Jiangxi Open with a 7-5, 6-0 triumph over Russian Amina Anshba on Wednesday in Nanchang, China.

Anshba, ranked No. 424 in the world, challenged the Czech in the first set before dropping the decisive game on her own serve. Bouzkova powered through the second set with three service breaks.

Sara Sorribes Tormo of Spain, the eighth seed, was upset by Colombian Camila Osorio 6-4, 7-5.

Also advancing to the quarterfinals were Nao Hibino of Japan, a 6-3, 7-5 winner over Kimberly Birrell of Australia, and Diana Shnaider of Russia. Shnaider's opponent, fellow Russian Vera Zvonareva, was down a set but leading 1-0 in the second set when she retired due to illness.

Transylvania Open

Fourth-seeded Rebeka Masarova of Spain recovered from a slow start to beat Romania's Miriam Bulgaru 3-6, 7-6 (8), 6-0 in the second round at Cluj-Napoca, Romania.

Bulgaru served for the match at 6-5 in the second set but couldn't close it out. Masarova wound up needing eight set points -- five of them in the tiebreaker -- to take the middle set. The final set was one-sided, with Masarova never facing a break point as she advanced to the quarterfinals.

In other second-round action, Russia's Ekaterina Makarova got past Romania's Patricia Maria Tig 6-2, 2-6, 6-3, and Ukraine's Daria Snigur defeated Germany's Anna-Lena Friedsam 6-0, 1-6, 6-4.

Switzerland's Jil Teichmann topped Belgian sixth seed Yanina Wickmayer 6-4, 7-6 (6) while Romania's Jaqueline Cristian ousted Switzerland's Celine Naef 6-4, 6-4 in the last two first-round matches.

Jasmin Open Monastir

Sixth-seeded Lucia Bronzetti won an all-Italian second-round match at Monastir, Tunisia, defeating Sara Errani 6-3, 6-4.

Errani put 85 percent of her first serves in play but won just 48 percent of those points (30 of 62). Bronzetti had just a 59 percent first-serve rate, but she prevailed in 70 percent of those points (21 of 30).

Elsewhere in the second round, second-seeded Elise Mertens of Belgium routed Belarus' Iryna Shymanovich 6-3, 6-2. Japan's Mai Hontama thrashed Argentina's Nadia Podoroska 6-2, 6-1, and Italy's Lucrezia Stefanini downed Poland's Katarzyna Kawa 6-4, 6-1.

