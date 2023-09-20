WTA roundup: Madison Keys loses Guadalajara opener

FILE PHOTO:Tennis - U.S. Open - Flushing Meadows, New York, United States - September 7, 2023 Madison Keys of the U.S. in action during her semi final match against Belarus' Aryna Sabalenka REUTERS/Mike Segar/File Photo
FILE PHOTO:Sep 2, 2023; Flushing, NY, USA; Lucia Bronzetti of Italy adjusts her strings between points against Qinwen Zheng of China (not pictured) on day six of the 2023 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports/File Photo REUTERS
Updated
2 min ago
Published
2 min ago

Madison Keys stumbled in her first match after reaching the U.S. Open semifinals, falling 6-2, 7-6 (5) in an all-U.S. second-round matchup at the Guadalajara (Mexico) Open Akron on Tuesday.

Keys, the tournament's fourth seed, received a first-round bye.

Navarro converted five of her seven break-point opportunities, while Keys broke serve three times on five chances.

Navarro advances to face former U.S. Open finalist Leylah Fernandez of Canada, who knocked out 13th-seeded Elise Mertens of Belgium 6-3, 6-4.

The event's top two seeds cruised to wins, as No. 1 Ons Jabeur of Tunisia routed the United States' Alycia Parks 6-2, 6-2, and No. 2 Maria Sakkari of Greece downed Australia's Storm Hunter 6-2, 6-4.

Third-seeded Caroline Garcia of France came from behind to beat Belarus' Aliaksandra Sasnovich 4-6, 7-6 (5), 6-4, and eighth-seeded Ekaterina Alexandrova of Russia eked out a 7-6 (5), 7-6 (8) victory over Poland's Magdalena Frech.

The United States' Sofia Kenin eliminated 12th-seeded Anhelina Kalinina of Ukraine 6-2, 7-6 (5).

Guangzhou Open

No. 4 seed Lucia Bronzetti of Italy swept past Ya Yi Yang of Taiwan 6-1, 6-0 in an hour flat in first-round action in Guangzhou, China.

Bronzetti broke Yang's serve five times in nine opportunities and won 21 of 27 first-service points while never losing her own serve. Her next opponent will be Japan's Moyuka Uchijima, who outlasted France's Jessika Ponchet 7-5, 3-6, 6-3.

No. 3 seed Tatjana Maria of Germany also had an easy time in the first round, beat Alexandra Eala of the Philippines 6-3, 6-0.

Daria Saville of Australia rallied past Germany's Anna-Lena Friedsam 3-6, 6-3, 6-1, and Viktoria Hruncakova of Slovakia beat Russian Anna Kalinskaya 7-6 (4), 3-6, 6-3. Other first-round winners included Viktorija Golubic of Switzerland; Yulia Putintseva of Kazakhstan; and Xiyu Wang, Yue Yuan and Zhuoxuan Bai of China.

--Field Level Media REUTERS

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top