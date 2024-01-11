WTA roundup: Jessica Pegula rallies in Adelaide

Tennis - WTA Finals - Cancun, Mexico - November 6, 2023 Poland's Iga Swiatek reacts during her final match against Jessica Pegula of the U.S. REUTERS/Henry Romero/File Photo
Tennis - WTA Finals - Cancun, Mexico - November 3, 2023 Belarus' Aryna Sabalenka celebrates winning her group stage match against Kazakhstan's Elena Rybakina REUTERS/Henry Romero/File Photo
Tennis - ATP 500 - China Open - National Tennis Center, Beijing, China - October 2, 2023 Russia's Ekaterina Alexandrova in action during her Round of 64 match against Coco Gauff of the United States REUTERS/Florence Lo/File Photo
Tennis - WTA 1000 - China Open - National Tennis Center, Beijing, China - October 5, 2023. Veronika Kudermetova of Russia reacts during her third round match against Coco Gauff of the U.S. REUTERS/Florence Lo/File Photo
Sept 1, 2023; Flushing, NY, USA; Coco Gauff of the USA after beating Elise Mertens of Belgium on day five of the 2023 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports/File Photo REUTERS
No. 2 seed Jessica Pegula rallied past fellow American Bernarda Pera 4-6, 6-2, 6-3 on Wednesday to reach the Adelaide International quarterfinals in Australia.

Pegula saved 10 of 13 break points and broke Pera's serve five times in the final two sets to set up a meeting with Russia's Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova, a three-set winner against Czech Katerina Siniakova.

Top seed Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan defeated Spain's Cristina Bucsa 6-3, 7-5 and No. 6 Jelena Ostapenko of Latvia outlasted France's Caroline Garcia 6-4, 5-7, 6-4. Ekaterina Alexandrova of Russia ousted No. 8 seed and countrywoman Veronika Kudermetova 6-4, 6-4. Ukraine's Marta Kostyuk and Germany's Laura Siegemund also moved into the final eight.

Hobart International

Three of the top six seeds moved into the quarterfinals and three others were sent packing in an action-packed day in Hobart, Australia.

No. 1 seed Elise Mertens of Belgium breezed to a 6-2, 6-3 win over Slovakia's Anna-Karolina Schmiedlova. No. 2 Emma Navarro defeated Poland's Magdalena Frech 6-3, 6-3, and No. 3 Lin Zhu of China overcame Caroline Dolehide 5-7, 6-3, 6-4.

In an all-Chinese clash, Yue Yuan eliminated No. 4 Xinyu Wang 7-5, 6-3. Kazakhstan's Yulia Putintseva took out No. 5 Marie Bouzkova of the Czech Republic 6-4, 1-6, 6-3, and Australia's Daria Saville eliminated No. 6 Sofia Kenin 7-6 (3), 6-1.

