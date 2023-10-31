WTA roundup: Beatriz Haddad Maia captures WTA Elite Trophy

Brazil's Beatriz Haddad Maia battled China's Qinwen Zheng for two hours and 51 minutes before emerging with the WTA Elite Trophy championship on Sunday in Zhuhai, China.

Haddad Maia, the eighth seed, topped the seventh-seeded Zheng 7-6 (11), 7-6 (4) in the longest tour-level straight-sets match this season. Yuan Yue needed 2:49 to defeat Marie Bouzkova in the Seoul quarterfinals.

Zheng had a 9-1 advantage in aces, but also had more double faults, 6-2. Zheng saved five of eight break points against two of five for Haddad Maia.

It was the first meeting between Zheng -- who saw her eight-match win streak end -- and Haddad Maia, who did not drop a set in the event. Zheng had won the event in Zhengzhou, China, two weeks ago.

Haddad Maia not only earned her third WTA Tour career singles victory on Sunday, she also won the doubles title as the top seed with Veronika Kudermetova of Russia. They defeated No. 2 seeds Miyu Kato of Japan and Aldila Sutjiadi of Indonesia, 6-3, 6-3.

WTA Finals Cancun

No. 1 seed Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus nearly opened the season finale with a double-bagel victory, settling for a 6-0, 6-1 rout of No. 8 seed Maria Sakkari of Greece in the round-robin opener in Mexico.

Sabalenka won 21 of 26 first-service points (81.0 percent), saved all five break points she faced and capitalized on Sakkari's 19 unforced errors. Sabalenka led 6-0, 5-0 before Sakkari fended off three match points to win her first and only game.

In Sunday's only other match, fifth seed Jessica Pegula defeated Kazakh fourth seed Elena Rybakina 7-5, 6-2. The American converted five of seven break-point opportunities while saving five of the seven she faced.

The tournament's group stage split the top eight players in the world into two groups of four. After the round robin, the two players with the best records in each group will advance to a single-elimination bracket.

Monday will see the other group begin play, with Poland's Iga Swiatek facing Czech Republic's Marketa Vondrousova in the 2-versus-7 match and American Coco Gauff battling Tunisia's Ons Jabeur in the 3-versus-6.

