WTA Berlin Open final suspended due to ‘severe weather’

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Staff take tarpaulin off of the court at the Steffi Graf Stadium, site of the WTA Berlin Open on June 21, 2026. The final has been suspended due to “severe weather conditions”.

BERLIN – Organisers on June 21 suspended the final of the Berlin Open tennis tournament and have cleared everyone out of the event location due to “severe weather conditions”.

The June 21 final between third seed Jessica Pegula and eighth seed Linda Noskova was scheduled for midday local time but was postponed when a thunderstorm broke out which damaged infrastructure on site in the west of the German capital.

The mercury in the German capital has topped 30 deg C across the weekend, with storms sweeping across much of the region on June 21.

Writing on social media, organisers said the storm had caused “damage to the site’s infrastructure” and advised fans not to attend, having cleared people out of the venue.

“Despite close coordination with the German Weather Service, the storm developed with an intensity that was not anticipated. Your safety is our highest priority,” organisers said, promising another update at 2pm.

“For your own safety, we kindly ask you not to travel to the venue at this time.”

Elsewhere in Germany, French Open champion Alexander Zverev said a malfunctioning glucose sensor left him feeling unwell during his Halle Open semi-final defeat by Taylor Fritz on June 20.

Zverev, who came into the match with a poor recent record against the American after losing their previous six meetings, lost 6-7 (4-7), 6-4, 7-5 in a contest lasting 2hr 39 min.

“I had huge problems with the sugar because the sensor I use gave me a completely incorrect reading. It indicated very high values when they were actually low, so I injected much more insulin than I should have,” the world number three said after the match.

“During the match, or rather during the first 45 minutes, I had to consume about 350 grams of sugar. I felt absolutely terrible.”

Meanwhile, Jack Draper believes he has found the ideal guide to help him through his return from injury in new coach Andy Murray, saying the former world No. 1’s own injury-marred career makes him uniquely qualified to help.

Briton Draper, who reached a career-high ranking of fourth in 2025, has not played since April and is set to make his return in Eastbourne on June 22 after withdrawing from the Queen’s Club tournament.

The 24-year-old added Murray to his team in May and said the two-time Wimbledon champion had given him “amazing support” as he worked his way back to fitness.

“Andy obviously has been through so much in his career – many setbacks, many injuries, many adversities, but he always came through them,” Draper said in an interview published on the Lawn Tennis Association’s website on June 20.

“He was incredibly good at coming back and showing what he’s all about.

“Having him in my corner has been great from that aspect as well. It’s nice that he believes in my tennis and it’s about the progress.”

Draper will face American fifth seed Brandon Nakashima in his opening match at Eastbourne, a warmup tournament ahead of Wimbledon. The third Grand Slam event of the year runs from June 29 to July 12. REUTERS, AFP