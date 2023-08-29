Wozniacki downs Prozorova to make winning return at US Open

NEW YORK - Former world number one Caroline Wozniacki marked her return to Grand Slam action for the first time in more than three years with a 6-3 6-2 win over Russian qualifier Tatiana Prozorova on Monday to reach the second round at the U.S. Open.

Wozniacki is competing in her third tournament since returning to the tour after retiring in 2020 to start a family, but the Dane's vast experience shone through against 19-year-old Prozorova.

"It feels amazing to be back," said Wozniacki. "Obviously I was very nervous coming out here, I haven't been here since 2019 and a lot has happened since then.

"It just feels amazing to have the chance out here on this big court, playing a night session and getting a win under my belt. It feels so special."

Both players surrendered serve early in the match before the 33-year-old Wozniacki stepped up the pressure from 3-3, breaking her opponent twice more on the back of some relentless returns to win the opening set.

Wozniacki shifted up another gear following a delayed start to the next set due to Prozorova's medical timeout, as the Dane sealed a crucial point after a 30-shot rally en route to grabbing a 3-1 lead.

The former Australian Open champion wobbled on serve at 5-1 but broke Prozorova immediately afterwards to close out the win and set up a meeting with 11th seed Petra Kvitova. REUTERS