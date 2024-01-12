Wounded Novak Djokovic faces fire from young guns at Australian Open

MELBOURNE – Novak Djokovic will bring his simmering rivalry with two young guns of the men’s game to the Jan 14-28 Australian Open, where his hunt for a record-extending 11th title and 25th Grand Slam crown carries an air of inevitability despite an early loss in 2024.

The 36-year-old defied the odds to clinch the trophy in 2023 as he overcame a ruptured hamstring and a distracting political row involving his father, before going past Rafael Nadal’s tally of 22 Slams when he won at the French Open.

He claimed a third Slam late last season at the US Open but not before being denied the Wimbledon title by the 20-year-old Carlos Alcaraz in a blockbuster five-set final, a result which was briefly heralded as the dawn of a new era.

Jannik Sinner, 22, emerged as another contender to carry the torch by defeating Djokovic three times in 11 days at the ATP Finals and Davis Cup, and the young duo will sniff an opportunity to dethrone the world No. 1 at his fortress.

Boris Becker, who previously coached Djokovic, believes the current crop of youngsters will test him more frequently.

“I still expect Djokovic to win a Grand Slam or two. But I also believe Alcaraz and Co. will more often throw a spanner in the works,” said the six-time Slam champion, who now coaches young Holger Rune of Denmark, Djokovic’s conqueror in the 2022 Paris Masters final.

“I hope this rivalry between the most successful player of all time and the rest of the tennis world continues for a long time, because we fans and amateur players benefit from it.”

But Djokovic is not invincible.

The Serb, who missed the 2022 Australian Open due to being deported over his Covid vaccine stance, was hampered by a wrist issue at the United Cup last week and saw his 43-match winning run in Australia snapped by Alex de Minaur.

It was only his second defeat in the country since a fourth-round loss to South Korea’s Chung Hyeon in the 2018 Australian Open, where he was plagued by an elbow issue.

However, with an 89-8 record at the year’s first Grand Slam, Djokovic will still be the firm favourite to claim a fifth title in six years and go past Australian Margaret Court’s haul of 24 Slam singles trophies, if he can stay healthy.

“I think I’ll be okay,” he said of his wrist problem.

“When I’m fit, when I’m at the peak of my performance, I can win any Slam or any tournament, I know that, I’m not afraid to say that.”