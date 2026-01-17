World number ones Sabalenka, Alcaraz begin Australian Open campaigns

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

MELBOURNE, Jan 17 - The first round of the Australian Open begins in Melbourne on Sunday.

World number one Carlos Alcaraz, who could complete a career Grand Slam if he wins the tournament, faces Adam Walton, while Aryna Sabalenka takes on Tiantsoa Rakotomanga Rajaonah as she seeks a third title at Melbourne Park.

TOP MEN'S MATCH: ALCARAZ V WALTON

At 22, Alcaraz could replace Don Budge as the youngest man to achieve the career Grand Slam with victory at the Australian Open. The Spaniard has left no one in any doubt what his main goal is for the 2026 season, saying in November he would rather win a first Melbourne Park crown than retain his French and U.S. Open titles.

His quest to make history will begin with a first-round tie against Australian Walton.

The pair have crossed paths once before, with Alcaraz beating the Australian 6-4 7-6(4) during his title-winning run at the Queen's Club Championships last year.

TOP WOMEN'S MATCH: SABALENKA V RAKOTOMANGA RAJAONAH

Sabalenka will be bidding to continue her incredible record in hard court Grand Slam tournaments when she begins her campaign against Frenchwoman Rakotomanga Rajaonah.

The Belarusian world number one has reached the final of the last six majors she has played on the surface, winning four of those.

She enters the competition in fine form after retaining her Brisbane International title this month without losing a set, and should have little trouble when she takes on the 118th-ranked Rakotomanga Rajaonah.

VENUS WILLIAMS IS BACK

Venus Williams, a two-times Australian Open singles finalist, returns to the tournament for the first time since 2021 after receiving a wildcard.

The 45-year-old faces Olga Danilovic in the first round, where she is set to become the oldest woman to feature in the Australian Open main draw by surpassing Japan's Kimiko Date, who was 44 when she bowed out in the first round in 2015.

Williams has endured a poor start to the season, losing to Magda Linette in the first round in Auckland and to Tatjana Maria in her opening match at the Hobart International.

Despite her defeats, she said she was happy with her level.

"I can't expect perfection right now, but I know I'm playing good tennis. Winning and losing doesn't know any age. Once you walk on court, you're there to compete," Williams said before her defeat in Hobart.

AUSTRALIAN OPEN ORDER OF PLAY ON SUNDAY

Here is the order of play on the main showcourts on the first day of the Australian Open (prefix number denotes seeding):

ROD LAVER ARENA

Day session (0030 GMT/1130 AEDT)

Aliaksandra Sasnovich (Belarus) v 7-Jasmine Paolini (Italy)

3-Alexander Zverev (Germany) v Gabriel Diallo (Canada)

Night session (0800 GMT/1900 AEDT)

1-Aryna Sabalenka (Belarus) v Tiantsoa Rakotomanga Rajaonah (France)

1-Carlos Alcaraz (Spain) v Adam Walton (Australia)

MARGARET COURT ARENA

Day session (0030 GMT/1130 AEDT)

Maria Sakkari (Greece) v Leolia Jeanjean (France)

18-Francisco Cerundolo (Argentina) v Z﻿hang Zhizhen (China)

Night session (0800 GMT/1900 AEDT)

10-Alexander Bublik (Kazakhstan) v Jenson Brooksby (U.S.)

Mananchaya Sawangkaew (Thailand) v 28-Emma Raducanu (Britain)

JOHN CAIN ARENA

Day session (0000 GMT/1100 AEDT)

Arthur Fery (Britain) v 20-Flavio Cobolli (Italy)

Day session (0230 GMT/1330 AEDT)

12-Elina Svitolina (Ukraine) v Cristina Bucsa (Spain)

Night session (0600 GMT/1700 AEDT)

29-Frances Tiafoe (U.S.) v Jason Kubler (Australia)

Olga Danilovic (Serbia) v Venus Williams (U.S.) REUTERS