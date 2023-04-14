Win signed merchandise from Uniqlo x Roger Federer collaboration with ST

Uniqlo has launched a new project with global brand ambassador Roger Federer, Around the World with Roger Federer, to support the development of children through tennis and a variety of art and culture programmes.

As part of this campaign, Uniqlo has also produced a video series, 24 Hours with Roger, which follow the tennis legend on his travels around the world.

Fans of Federer will get a chance to win a set of signed merchandise from the Uniqlo x Roger Federer collaboration in an exclusive giveaway.

The Straits Times is offering two contest winners each a T–shirt and cap autographed by the tennis ace.

To stand a chance of winning, all you need to do is join our Instagram contest (details below) and tell us in the comments of the contest posts why Federer is your favourite tennis player and where the first episode of 24 Hours with Roger is filmed.

Two followers with the best answers will be picked by ST Sport’s social media team.

The contest will start at 10am on Friday (April 14) and close at 11.59pm on Thursday (April 20).

Here’s how you can take part:

1. Follow Straits Times Sport and Uniqlo’s Instagram profile.

2. Like the contest post.

3. Tell us why Roger Federer is your favourite player and where the first episode of the series is filmed in the comments of the contest post.

4. Tag two friends in the same comment. Only one comment per person is allowed throughout the entire contest period.

OFFICIAL RULES

Eligibility: Contest is open to only those residing in Singapore. Participants must be at least 18 years of age or older at the time of entering the contest, and own a personal Instagram account.

Each participant will be allowed to comment only once. Those who give multiple answers will be disqualified from winning.

Prizes: Each winner will receive a Uniqlo T-shirt and cap signed by Roger Federer.

Winner selection, notification and prize collection: ST will contact the winner via an Instagram direct message. A confirmation e-mail will then be sent to the winner, with details on how to collect the prize. If the winner is authorising someone else to collect the prize on their behalf, he/she will have to fill in an authorisation form.

The winner will have to present their NRIC (last three digits and letter) to the redemption centre and sign an acknowledgement form before receiving the prize.

Miscellaneous: This contest is in no way sponsored, endorsed or administered by, or associated with Instagram Inc. Participants must understand that they are providing their information to ST and not to Instagram. ST reserves the right to modify any date(s) or deadline(s) set forth in these official rules or otherwise governing the contest.