Wimbledon says no plans to issue statement after fans booing of Victoria Azarenka

LONDON – Wimbledon chiefs said on Monday they have no plans to issue a statement after Belarus’ Victoria Azarenka was booed off court following her defeat by Ukraine’s Elina Svitolina.

Svitolina won a gripping three-set match on Court One late on Sunday to set up a quarter-final clash with world No. 1 Iga Swiatek.

As has become common, Svitolina did not shake hands with Azarenka in protest over Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Belarus is a key military ally of Moscow.

Azarenka, who held her hand up in the direction of Svitolina, seemingly in a gesture of respect, left the court to a chorus of boos from some sections of the crowd.

The two-time Australian Open champion said her treatment “wasn’t fair”.

“I thought it was a great tennis match,” she added. “If people are going to be focusing only on handshakes or the crowd, quite drunk crowd, booing in the end, that’s a shame...

Asked in a press conference if she felt that she was being victimised by the crowd, Azarenka snapped: “Victim? Victim that somebody didn’t shake my hand? Please. I think we’ve got bigger...

“I can’t control the crowd. I’m not sure that a lot of people were understanding what’s happening... She doesn’t want to shake hands with Russian, Belarusian people. I respected her decision. What should I have done? Stayed and waited?”

Svitolina and her fellow Ukraine players all refused to shake hands with Russian and Belarusian rivals at the recent French Open.

She called on the sport’s governing bodies to explain the position of Ukraine players.

“I don’t know if it’s maybe not clear for people, some people not really knowing what is happening,” she said. “So this is the right (thing) to do.”