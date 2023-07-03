Wimbledon on red alert for orange protest

LONDON – Wimbledon officials have strengthened security and will use undercover “behavioural detection officers” in an attempt to prevent environmental protests at the Grand Slam, which started on Monday.

Perfectly-manicured green lawns with crisp white lines are the worldwide image of the tournament and the prospect of somebody sprinkling orange powder, the trademark of protesters who have invaded other major sporting events, is something organisers desperately want to prevent.

“As we’ve seen in other sporting events, we can’t guarantee anything, but we are extremely confident that the measures we’ve got in place are the right measures, and we’re ready to deal with something if it happens,” Sally Bolton, chief executive officer of the All England Club, said shortly before play began.

“Every year we work with the Metropolitan Police and other agencies to review our security arrangements in line with relevant threat picture. And of course, we’ve certainly uplifted security in areas such as the gates and around the course, with enhanced bag searches, and we are communicating with people to explain how that may take a little more time.

Bolton said it was not all about the numbers of people involved.

“Some of it is about the type of intelligence that we’re using and the tactics that we’re using,” she said.

“A part of our security arrangements are a group of what are called behavioural detection officers – we have them every year, but maybe they will be looking for slightly different things than they would in any other year.”

Bolton stressed that the championships were committed to being “environment positive” and appealed to spectators “to respect the fact that others who are coming who want to view the tennis enjoyably quietly and in a safe environment”.

Last week’s England v Australia cricket Test at Lord’s was briefly held up by powder-spreading protesters, following similar incidents at the World Snooker Championship and English Premiership rugby final.

Meanwhile, Wimbledon will celebrate Roger Federer’s achievements at the All England Club with a special ceremony on Centre Court on the second day of the championships on Tuesday.

The Swiss eight-time champion, who announced his retirement last September, will visit the scene of some of his greatest triumphs and be honoured before the start of play.

“I’m pleased to say that Roger will be with us tomorrow and we will have a special celebratory moment on Centre Court before play starts just to honour him as the man holding the most gentlemen’s singles titles here at Wimbledon,” said Bolton

Bolton revealed that Serena Williams, 41, who bowed out a few weeks earlier at the US Open, had also been invited to Wimbledon but was unable to travel.

“We invited Serena similarly this year but as you’ll know she’s pregnant so understandably couldn’t travel,” said Bolton. “We of course wish her lots of luck with the remainder of her pregnancy and we hope maybe we might see her next year.” REUTERS, AFP