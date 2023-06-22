Wimbledon line judges’ future uncertain as Grand Slam embraces AI

LONDON – Wimbledon technology chiefs say line judges are safe – at least for now – even as the grass-court Grand Slam embraces artificial intelligence (AI).

The All England Club and global tech giant IBM on Wednesday announced new AI features for the championships, which start on July 3.

A tool using generative AI technology will provide audio commentary for match highlights videos on the Wimbledon website and app. And a “draw analysis” feature uses AI to define how favourable the path to the final might be for each player in the singles draws.

Bill Jinks, technology director at the All England Club, said Wimbledon had to work hard to stay at the cutting edge.

“Wimbledon is the oldest Grand Slam tournament and we have a rich heritage and traditions that go back all the way to 1877 and that’s one of the main reasons people keep coming,” he said.

“It’s a huge part of that experience for people – players and fans alike.

“But you can’t do that without technological innovation. We wouldn’t have remained at the pinnacle of the sport without that technological innovation to keep us there.”

Wimbledon has a unique place in the global tennis calendar, with players and fans attracted by the hallowed traditions of the All England Club.

Smartly dressed umpires and line judges are as much part of the experience as strawberries and cream and the all-white kit that players must wear.

But how much longer can they survive in the light of galloping technology?

The ATP Tour in April announced tour-wide adoption of electronic line calling from 2025, a role traditionally carried out by on-court line judges, in a move to “optimise accuracy and consistency across tournaments”.

Jinks said line judges would still be part of the scenery at the Grand Slam in London this season but he was unable to give a long-term guarantee.