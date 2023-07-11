Wimbledon debutant Christopher Eubanks ends Stefanos Tsitsipas’ challenge in fourth round

LONDON – It was better late than never for Christopher Eubanks, as the gentle American giant was roared on to a 3-6, 7-6 (7-4), 3-6, 6-4, 6-4 win over Greek fifth seed Stefanos Tsitsipas in the fourth round of Wimbledon on Monday.

At 27, Eubanks is no spring chicken. But, after finally making it into the Wimbledon main draw for the first time in 2023, he reached the quarter-finals of a Grand Slam for the first time with a rousing win.

Tsitsipas, who was in action for the seventh day running after having to put up with rain disruptions, was bidding to become the first Greek man to reach the last eight at the All England Club.

But he met his match in the 2.01m Eubanks, whose cheering squad included his occasional mixed doubles partner Coco Gauff.

Tsitsipas broke back to level for 3-3 in the final set but he could then only watch in awe as Eubanks hit a stupendous backhand down the line in the next game to again nose ahead 4-3.

With the finishing line in sight, Eubanks belted down his 12th ace to bring up match point and a rip-roaring forehand winner finished the job.

He will next face Russian third seed Daniil Medvedev, who reached the quarters for the first time when his opponent Jiri Lehecka retired injured after losing 6-4, 6-2.

“I knew that Wimbledon was so far my worst Grand Slam in terms of going far, so I’m really happy to be in the quarters here,” he said.

There was no upset in the offing for defending champion Novak Djokovic, who was temporarily knocked off course by the big-serving Pole Hubert Hurkacz, but quickly got back in the groove to reach the quarter-finals.

Having edged two tiebreaks late on Sunday before being beaten by the tournament’s strict 11pm curfew, the 36-year-old returned to lose his first set of the tournament before sealing a 7-6 (8-6), 7-6(8-6), 5-7, 6-4 victory.

“Big credit for Hubert for playing an amazing match, he put up a great performance,” said Djokovic.

“Honestly I don’t recall the last time I felt this miserable on returning games. He has one of the best serves in the world and it’s difficult to read it on one of the quickest surfaces in the sport. It was not enjoyable for me.”

In the women’s draw, Madison Keys fought back from a set and 4-1 down to end Mirra Andreeva’s hopes of becoming the youngest Wimbledon quarter-finalist in 26 years. The 18th-ranked American came through against the 16-year-old Russian 3-6, 7-6 (7-4), 6-2 to make the last eight for the first time since 2015.

“I knew she’s a phenomenal player... I’d be lying if I said I wasn’t feeling the pressure (of facing a qualifier). I didn’t want to be the first player to lose to her to get to her first quarter-final at a Slam,” said Keys, whose big game yielded 39 winners and 40 unforced errors.

Next up for Keys is second seed Aryna Sabalenka, who continued her march towards a second Grand Slam title of 2023 with a comfortable 6-4, 6-0 victory over Russian Ekaterina Alexandrova.

Meanwhile, defending champion Elena Rybakina also reached the quarter-finals after her opponent Beatriz Haddad Maia quit in tears with injury after just five games.

Rybakina was 3-1 up when Brazilian world No. 13 Haddad Maia took a medical time-out on Centre Court to treat a lower back injury.

She limped back onto the court but was reduced to walking pace and was in tears as she saw out the fifth game before retiring.

“It’s never easy to finish a match like this. I hope it is nothing really serious, it is really unlucky for Beatriz,” said Rybakina. AFP, REUTERS