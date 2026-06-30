Wimbledon day two

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LONDON, June 30 - Highlights of the second day at Wimbledon on Tuesday (times GMT):

1120 ANISIMOVA THROUGH TO SECOND ROUND, BOULTER EXITS

Amanda Anisimova, last year's finalist, advanced to the second round after a 6-3 6-2 win over North Macedonia's Lina Gjorcheska.

The disappointment continued for home fans as Katie Boulter suffered a first-round defeat to 18-year-old Tyra Grant, losing 6-4 6-2. Boulter's exit followed a grim first day for the hosts, with 10 Britons already eliminated.

1037 PLAY UNDER WAY

Play began under overcast skies at the All England Club, with the temperature hovering around 20 degrees Celsius.

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WIMBLEDON ORDER OF PLAY ON TUESDAY (prefix number denotes seeding)

CENTRE COURT (Play begins at 1230 GMT)

Taylor Townsend (U.S.) v 3-Iga Swiatek

Alexander Blockx v 2-Alexander Zverev

Serena Williams (U.S.) v Maya Joint (Australia)

COURT NUMBER ONE (Play begins at 1200 GMT)

6-Taylor Fritz (U.S.) v Dusan Lajovic (Serbia)

Lois Boisson (France) v 2-Elena Rybakina (Kazakhstan)

Stan Wawrinka (Switzerland) v Matteo Berrettini (Italy)

COURT NUMBER TWO (Play begins at 1000 GMT)

6-Amanda Anisimova (U.S.) v Lina Gjorcheska (North Macedonia)

Otto Virtanen (Finland) v 4-Ben Shelton (U.S.)

8-Elina Svitolina (Ukraine) v Daria Snigur (Ukraine)

Mariano Navone (Argentina) v 9-Flavio Cobolli (Italy) REUTERS