Wimbledon day three

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LONDON, July 1 - Highlights of the third day at Wimbledon on Wednesday (times GMT):

2157 DJOKOVIC EASES PAST TSITSIPAS

Novak Djokovic comfortably beat Stefanos Tsitsipas 6-3 6-4 6-2 to cruise into the third round where he faces 25th-seeded Frenchman Arthur Rinderknech.

1932 AUGER-ALIASSIME BEATS PRIZMIC

Canadian third seed Felix Auger-Aliassime beat Dino Prizmic 7-6(2) 6-3 7-5 to set up a third-round clash with American qualifier Michael Zheng.

1825 KREJCIKOVA BEATS ANDREEVA

Former Wimbledon champion Barbora Krejcikova handed fifth seed Mirra Andreeva a second-round exit, beating the reigning French Open champion 4-6 7-5 6-4.

1759 BENCIC SETS UP KALINSKAYA CLASH

Last year's semi-finalist Belinda Bencic beat Wang Xinyu 7-5 6-0. Swiss 11th seed Bencic will face Russian 19th seed Anna Kalinskaya in the third round.

1717 PEGULA BREEZES PAST SORRIBES

Fourth seed Jessica Pegula beat Sara Sorribes 7-6(6) 6-1 to set up a third-round clash with Jessica Bouzas Maneiro.

1626 GAUFF BATTLES PAST SIERRA

Seventh seed Coco Gauff beat Argentina's Solana Sierra 6-3 3-6 7-6(10-7). The two-time Grand Slam winner will face fellow American Claire Liu, a qualifier, in the third round.

1526 MEDVEDEV BEATS MERIDA

Former U.S. Open champion Daniil Medvedev fought back from a first-set loss to beat Daniel Merida 3-6 6-3 7-5 6-2.

1510 SINNER OVERPOWERS BORGES

World number one Jannik Sinner withstood the early pressure from Nuno Borges to continue his title defence with a 7-6(4) 7-6(2) 6-4 win.

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WRAPUP-Gauff survives scare, Sinner and Sabalenka ease into round three

Zverev and Swiatek look to gain Wimbledon momentum

Former champion Krejcikova rallies past Andreeva into Wimbledon third round

Sabalenka begs Wimbledon to let the dogs in

Gauff survives tense tiebreak to keep Wimbledon hopes alive

Medvedev labours into Wimbledon third round

Sinner stays clear of trouble against Borges to reach round three

Sabalenka channels her inner Rocky to fend off Kessler challenge

Serena fighting to be fit for Wimbledon doubles with Venus after knee issue

Osaka brings the style again to beat Gasanova in Wimbledon second round

WRAPUP-Serena and Wawrinka go down fighting

Serena's Wimbledon comeback fizzles out in first round

Boulter defeat continues British slump, but Swan stops the rot

Defending champion Swiatek struggles to emotional first-round victory

Zverev fends off Blockx barrage to avoid first-round loss

Svitolina crashes to fellow Ukrainian Snigur in Wimbledon opener

Shelton feels the pain of 'toughest loss' to qualifier Virtanen

Second seed Rybakina survives three-set scare against debutant Boisson

Wawrinka bows out of final Wimbledon after loss to Berrettini

1345 SABALENKA OVERCOMES KESSLER CHALLENGE

World number one Aryna Sabalenka fought back from 5-2 down in the second set, saving four set points to beat 57th-ranked McCartney Kessler 6-1 7-6(9).

Four-time Grand Slam winner Sabalenka, who is a three-time Wimbledon semi-finalist, faces Jelena Ostapenko next.

1320 PAUL, HURKACZ SET FOR THIRD-ROUND CLASH

Former quarter-finalist Tommy Paul and 2021 semi-finalist Hubert Hurkacz are set for a third-round clash after American 21st seed Paul pushed past Kwon Soon-woo 6-3 7-6(4) 6-2 and Poland's Hurkacz overcame Sebastian Ofner 7-6(8) 6-4 6-4.

1255 COBOLLI EDGES NAVONE

French Open finalist Flavio Cobolli was tested by Argentinian Mariano Navone, but the Italian ninth seed fought back after a first-set stumble to win the match, continued from Tuesday, 1-6 7-6(5) 6-3 7-6(8).

1115 OSAKA SAILS INTO THIRD ROUND

Four-time Grand Slam champion and Japanese 14th seed Naomi Osaka beat Anastasia Gasanova 6-3 6-2 to set up a clash with former quarter-finalist Daria Kasatkina, who is coming off a second-round win over Janice Tjen.

1113 OSTAPENKO BEATS RUZIC

Former French Open winner Jelena Ostapenko brushed aside Antonia Ruzic 6-2 6-0.

1035 PLAY UNDER WAY

Play began under sunny skies at the All England Club, with the temperature hovering around 22 degrees Celsius.

WIMBLEDON ORDER OF PLAY ON WEDNESDAY (prefix number denotes seeding)

CENTRE COURT (Play begins at 1230 GMT)

1-Jannik Sinner (Italy) v Nuno Borges (Portugal)

Barbora Krejcikova (Czech Republic) v 5-Mirra Andreeva (Russia)

Stefanos Tsitsipas (Greece) v 7-Novak Djokovic (Serbia)

COURT NUMBER ONE (Play begins at 1200 GMT)

1-Aryna Sabalenka (Belarus) v McCartney Kessler (U.S.)

Solana Sierra (Argentina) v 7- Coco Gauff (U.S.)

3-Felix Auger-Aliassime (Canada) v Dino Prizmic (Croatia)

COURT NUMBER TWO (Play begins at 1000 GMT)

Anastasia Gasanova (Russia) v 14-Naomi Osaka (Japan)

Daniel Merida (Spain) v 8-Daniil Medvedev (Russia)

4-Jessica Pegula (U.S.) v Sara Sorribes Tormo (Spain)

23-Rafael Jodar (Spain) v Pablo Carreno Busta (Spain) REUTERS