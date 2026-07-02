Wimbledon day three
LONDON, July 1 - Highlights of the third day at Wimbledon on Wednesday (times GMT):
2157 DJOKOVIC EASES PAST TSITSIPAS
Novak Djokovic comfortably beat Stefanos Tsitsipas 6-3 6-4 6-2 to cruise into the third round where he faces 25th-seeded Frenchman Arthur Rinderknech.
1932 AUGER-ALIASSIME BEATS PRIZMIC
Canadian third seed Felix Auger-Aliassime beat Dino Prizmic 7-6(2) 6-3 7-5 to set up a third-round clash with American qualifier Michael Zheng.
1825 KREJCIKOVA BEATS ANDREEVA
Former Wimbledon champion Barbora Krejcikova handed fifth seed Mirra Andreeva a second-round exit, beating the reigning French Open champion 4-6 7-5 6-4.
1759 BENCIC SETS UP KALINSKAYA CLASH
Last year's semi-finalist Belinda Bencic beat Wang Xinyu 7-5 6-0. Swiss 11th seed Bencic will face Russian 19th seed Anna Kalinskaya in the third round.
1717 PEGULA BREEZES PAST SORRIBES
Fourth seed Jessica Pegula beat Sara Sorribes 7-6(6) 6-1 to set up a third-round clash with Jessica Bouzas Maneiro.
1626 GAUFF BATTLES PAST SIERRA
Seventh seed Coco Gauff beat Argentina's Solana Sierra 6-3 3-6 7-6(10-7). The two-time Grand Slam winner will face fellow American Claire Liu, a qualifier, in the third round.
1526 MEDVEDEV BEATS MERIDA
Former U.S. Open champion Daniil Medvedev fought back from a first-set loss to beat Daniel Merida 3-6 6-3 7-5 6-2.
1510 SINNER OVERPOWERS BORGES
World number one Jannik Sinner withstood the early pressure from Nuno Borges to continue his title defence with a 7-6(4) 7-6(2) 6-4 win.
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WRAPUP-Gauff survives scare, Sinner and Sabalenka ease into round three
Zverev and Swiatek look to gain Wimbledon momentum
Former champion Krejcikova rallies past Andreeva into Wimbledon third round
Sabalenka begs Wimbledon to let the dogs in
Gauff survives tense tiebreak to keep Wimbledon hopes alive
Medvedev labours into Wimbledon third round
Sinner stays clear of trouble against Borges to reach round three
Sabalenka channels her inner Rocky to fend off Kessler challenge
Serena fighting to be fit for Wimbledon doubles with Venus after knee issue
Osaka brings the style again to beat Gasanova in Wimbledon second round
WRAPUP-Serena and Wawrinka go down fighting
Serena's Wimbledon comeback fizzles out in first round
Boulter defeat continues British slump, but Swan stops the rot
Defending champion Swiatek struggles to emotional first-round victory
Zverev fends off Blockx barrage to avoid first-round loss
Svitolina crashes to fellow Ukrainian Snigur in Wimbledon opener
Shelton feels the pain of 'toughest loss' to qualifier Virtanen
Second seed Rybakina survives three-set scare against debutant Boisson
Wawrinka bows out of final Wimbledon after loss to Berrettini
1345 SABALENKA OVERCOMES KESSLER CHALLENGE
World number one Aryna Sabalenka fought back from 5-2 down in the second set, saving four set points to beat 57th-ranked McCartney Kessler 6-1 7-6(9).
Four-time Grand Slam winner Sabalenka, who is a three-time Wimbledon semi-finalist, faces Jelena Ostapenko next.
1320 PAUL, HURKACZ SET FOR THIRD-ROUND CLASH
Former quarter-finalist Tommy Paul and 2021 semi-finalist Hubert Hurkacz are set for a third-round clash after American 21st seed Paul pushed past Kwon Soon-woo 6-3 7-6(4) 6-2 and Poland's Hurkacz overcame Sebastian Ofner 7-6(8) 6-4 6-4.
1255 COBOLLI EDGES NAVONE
French Open finalist Flavio Cobolli was tested by Argentinian Mariano Navone, but the Italian ninth seed fought back after a first-set stumble to win the match, continued from Tuesday, 1-6 7-6(5) 6-3 7-6(8).
1115 OSAKA SAILS INTO THIRD ROUND
Four-time Grand Slam champion and Japanese 14th seed Naomi Osaka beat Anastasia Gasanova 6-3 6-2 to set up a clash with former quarter-finalist Daria Kasatkina, who is coming off a second-round win over Janice Tjen.
1113 OSTAPENKO BEATS RUZIC
Former French Open winner Jelena Ostapenko brushed aside Antonia Ruzic 6-2 6-0.
1035 PLAY UNDER WAY
Play began under sunny skies at the All England Club, with the temperature hovering around 22 degrees Celsius.
WIMBLEDON ORDER OF PLAY ON WEDNESDAY (prefix number denotes seeding)
CENTRE COURT (Play begins at 1230 GMT)
1-Jannik Sinner (Italy) v Nuno Borges (Portugal)
Barbora Krejcikova (Czech Republic) v 5-Mirra Andreeva (Russia)
Stefanos Tsitsipas (Greece) v 7-Novak Djokovic (Serbia)
COURT NUMBER ONE (Play begins at 1200 GMT)
1-Aryna Sabalenka (Belarus) v McCartney Kessler (U.S.)
Solana Sierra (Argentina) v 7- Coco Gauff (U.S.)
3-Felix Auger-Aliassime (Canada) v Dino Prizmic (Croatia)
COURT NUMBER TWO (Play begins at 1000 GMT)
Anastasia Gasanova (Russia) v 14-Naomi Osaka (Japan)
Daniel Merida (Spain) v 8-Daniil Medvedev (Russia)
4-Jessica Pegula (U.S.) v Sara Sorribes Tormo (Spain)
23-Rafael Jodar (Spain) v Pablo Carreno Busta (Spain) REUTERS