Wimbledon day one

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

LONDON, June 29 - Highlights of the first day at Wimbledon on Monday (times GMT):

1036 PLAY UNDER WAY

Play began under sunny skies at the All England Club, with the temperature hovering around 21 degrees Celsius.

READ MORE

Sinner begins Wimbledon defence, Sabalenka seeks first major title of 2026

Sinner says he feels better before Wimbledon after French Open heat woes

Sabalenka defends Wimbledon protest, says it's for struggling players

Williams looking to enjoy Wimbledon return after initial doubts

Djokovic leads praise for Serena ahead of Wimbledon comeback

Zverev and Andreeva ride Paris highs into Wimbledon

Wimbledon debuts ‘Centre Court Cooler' cocktail as prices edge higher

Swiatek keeps her expectations low as she approaches Wimbledon title defence

Gauff wary of grass record as Wimbledon begins

Raducanu withdraws with leg injury on eve of Wimbledon

WIMBLEDON ORDER OF PLAY ON MONDAY (prefix number denotes seeding)

CENTRE COURT (Play begins at 1230 GMT)

1-Jannik Sinner (Italy) v Miomir Kecmanovic (Serbia)

1-Aryna Sabalenka (Belarus) v Teodora Kostovic (Serbia)

Wu Yibing (China) v 7-Novak Djokovic (Serbia)

COURT NUMBER ONE (Play begins at 1200 GMT)

Jelena Ostapenko (Latvia) v Harriet Dart (Britain)

Marin Cilic (Croatia) v 8-Daniil Medvedev (Russia)

Magda Linette (Poland) v 5-Mirra Andreeva (Russia)

COURT NUMBER TWO (Play begins at 1000 GMT)

4-Jessica Pegula (U.S.) v Darja Vidmanova (Czech Republic)

Michael Zheng (U.S.) v 26-Cameron Norrie (Britain)

3-Felix Auger-Aliassime (Canada) v Aleksandr Shevchenko (Kazakhstan)

Tamara Korpatsch (Germany) v 7-Coco Gauff (U.S.) REUTERS