Wimbledon day five

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Tennis - Wimbledon - All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, London, Britain - July 1, 2026 Italy's Jannik Sinner applauds the crowd after winning his second round match against Portugal's Nuno Borges REUTERS/Marko Djurica

July 3 - Highlights of the fifth day at Wimbledon on Friday (times GMT):

1007 PLAY UNDER WAY

Play got underway under sunny skies at the All England Club, with temperature around 20 degrees Celsius (68 Fahrenheit).

Men's defending champion Jannik Sinner is due to face Jenson Brooksby on Court One later in the day, while women's world number one Aryna Sabalenka meets former French Open champion Jelena Ostapenko on Centre Court.

Seven-time Wimbledon champion Novak Djokovic is also scheduled to be in action, taking on France's Arthur Rinderknech as he continues his bid for a record-extending 25th Grand Slam title.

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WIMBLEDON ORDER OF PLAY ON FRIDAY (prefix number denotes seeding)

CENTRE COURT (Play begins at 1230 GMT)

25-Arthur Rinderknech (France) v 7-Novak Djokovic (Serbia)

1-Aryna Sabalenka (Belarus) v Jelena Ostapenko (Latvia)

3-Felix Auger-Aliassime (Canada) v Michael Zheng (U.S.)

COURT NUMBER ONE (Play begins at 1200 GMT)

Daria Kasatkina (Russia) v 14-Naomi Osaka (Japan)

1-Jannik Sinner (Italy) v Jenson Brooksby (U.S.)

Claire Liu (U.S.) v 7-Coco Gauff (U.S.)

COURT NUMBER TWO (Play begins at 1000 GMT)

Roman Safiullin (Russia) v 24-Joao Fonseca (Brazil)

4-Jessica Pegula (U.S.) v Jessica Bouzas Maneiro (Spain)

Hubert Hurkacz (Poland) v 21-Tommy Paul (U.S.) REUTERS