Wimbledon champion Noskova leads Czech challenge in BJK Cup Finals

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Czech Republic's President Petr Pavel welcomes Wimbledon winner Linda Noskova and runner-up Karolina Muchova at Prague Castle, in Prague, Czech Republic, July 24 2026. REUTERS/Eva Korinkova

July 31 - Wimbledon champion Linda Noskova and runner-up Karolina Muchova will spearhead Czech Republic's challenge in the Billie Jean King Cup Finals, while hosts China will look to reigning Olympic gold medallist Zheng Qinwen to carry their hopes this year.

• Italy will be bolstered by world number 15 Jasmine Paolini as they continue their title defence against China. Italy are eyeing a third consecutive title.

• Twice Grand Slam champion Elena Rybakina will be among the big names in action when Kazakhstan take on Spain.

• Ukraine, led by Elina Svitolina and Marta Kostyuk, will face Belgium, while the Czechs play Britain in the quarter-finals of the premier women's team tournament.

• All ties will be played as best-of-three matches, with two singles matches followed by a doubles. Matches will be best-of-three tiebreak sets.

• The Finals will be held in the Shenzhen Bay Sports Centre from September 22-27.

Billie Jean King Cup Finals teams:

Italy: Jasmine Paolini, Elisabetta Cocciaretto, Lucia Bronzetti, Sara Errani, Tyra Grant.

China: Zheng Qinwen, Wang Xiyu, Zhang Shuai, Guo Hanyu, Jiang Xinyu.

Ukraine: Elina Svitolina, Marta Kostyuk, Oleksandra Oliynykova, Dayana Yastremska, Lyudmyla Kichenok.

Belgium: Hanne Vandewinkel, Jeline Vandromme, Greet Minnen, Magali Kempen.

Kazakhstan: Elena Rybakina, Yulia Putintseva, Anna Danilina, Zhibek Kulambayeva, Sonja Zhiyenbayeva.

Spain: Jessica Bouzas Maneiro, Kaitlin Quevedo, Marina Bassols Ribera, Sara Sorribes Tormo.

Czech Republic: Linda Noskova, Karolina Muchova, Marie Bouzkova, Katerina Siniakova.

Britain: Katie Boulter, Harriet Dart, Mika Stojsavljevic, Jodie Burrage. REUTERS