Williams to face Australia's Joint in Wimbledon comeback

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FILE PHOTO: Tennis - Wimbledon - All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, London, Britain - June 28, 2022 Serena Williams of the U.S. in action during her first round match against France's Harmony Tan REUTERS/Matthew Childs/File Photo

LONDON, June 26 - American great Serena Williams will face Australia's Maya Joint in the first round of her Wimbledon comeback.

The seven-time Wimbledon champion will be playing at the tournament for the first time since 2022 having recently returned to the Tour.

Williams, 44, has not played a competitive singles match since the 2022 U.S. Open, after which she said she was "evolving away from tennis".

Top seed Aryna Sabalenka, bidding for her first title at the All England Lawn Tennis Club, begins against Serbian qualifier Teodora Kostovic, while defending champion Iga Swiatek faces American Taylor Townsend.

Third seed Swiatek was drawn in the same half as second seed Elena Rybakina, who opens against Lois Boisson of France. REUTERS