Williams looking to enjoy Wimbledon return after initial doubts

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Tennis - Wimbledon - All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, London, Britain - June 27, 2026 Serena Williams of the U.S. during practice ahead of the tournament REUTERS/Andrew Couldridge

June 28 - Seven-time Wimbledon champion Serena Williams had doubts about accepting a wildcard into this year's singles draw but is now looking forward to enjoying her return to the All England Club.

The 44-year-old American will face Australia's Maya Joint in the first round on Centre Court on Tuesday, marking her first appearance at Wimbledon since 2022, when she exited in the opening round.

Williams, a 23-times Grand Slam winner, stepped away from the sport later that year but returned to competitive tennis this month.

"I think in general my expectations are definitely different for the first time in my career," Williams told reporters on Sunday in London.

"I feel like my feelings are just - not that I never enjoyed it before, or else I wouldn't be here today - but I feel like I'm really going to enjoy being out there."

Williams last played a competitive singles match at the 2022 U.S. Open, where she said she was “evolving away from tennis”. She will take on 53rd-ranked Joint, a 20-year-old who has won two WTA Tour titles, including a grasscourt event at Eastbourne last year. Williams will also compete in the doubles draw, alongside her sister Venus.

"I expect to be nervous. I was also nervous every single match I ever played in my life," Williams said.

"I think that showed the passion and the love and the care, that I cared about my job, whether it was the first round or the second round or the finals. I've always had some nerves. But then I just dust 'em off, then I move on."

Williams returned to action earlier this month after a four-year absence, playing doubles at Queen's Club with Canada's Victoria Mboko and also competing in Berlin.

Asked about her return and the message she hopes to send, the mother of two said she relished the opportunity to compete again.

"People live to be an athlete. I have this great opportunity to showcase what I do, what I do best, I suppose," she said.

"Yeah, I think ultimately I was like, that is pretty cool, so I should do it.

"I think there will be a message that I will think of and I will learn also and I can spread. But as of now, I just think you have to believe in yourself and go for any dream, no matter how wild it may be."

The tournament runs from June 29 to July 12. REUTERS