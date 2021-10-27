Williams' collectibles in demand, rookie card sets record price

NEW YORK • An autographed Serena Williams rookie card printed in 2003 has become the most expensive women's sports card after fetching US$44,280 (S$59,570) at an auction last weekend, New Jersey-based Goldin Auctions said.

The previous record was US$34,440 for a rookie card of former United States football star Mia Hamm sold in June.

ESPN reported the Williams card, which features two swatches of match-worn tennis apparel and has her signature, was bought by alternative-asset trading platform Alt on behalf of a private client.

"People are accepting women's trading cards as collectibles," ESPN quoted Goldin Auctions founder Ken Goldin as saying.

"We've seen that gradually increase over the past three years, with a heavy increase in the second half of 2020 up through 2021. On forum boards and social media, I see people looking for women's sports cards.

"The effect you have with Serena is that there are a lot of people putting together GOAT (greatest of all time) collections.

"They want Pele, (Muhammad) Ali, (Michael) Jordan, Tiger (Woods), (Tom) Brady... and they include Serena.

"I think that's the single biggest impact that is lifting her cards above all other women athletes."

Goldin also predicted the value of Williams' memorabilia would hold.

"I believe it will (get crazier) for Serena," he said.

"We're gonna have new women's tennis product come out, I think that's a 100 per cent lock.

"Serena is very international. I could definitely see tremendous future growth for all of her collectibles, not just her trading cards."

The 40-year-old Williams, who is still hunting a record-equalling 24th Grand Slam singles title, has not competed since limping out of her first-round match at Wimbledon in June.

REUTERS