Wild shock for Medvedev, Djokovic accused of fanning political flames

PARIS – Daniil Medvedev became the highest-ranked player to exit the French Open after losing a marathon encounter against Brazilian qualifier Thiago Seyboth Wild on a windy Tuesday, while Novak Djokovic found himself at the centre of a political storm.

Iga Swiatek gave herself an early birthday gift a day before turning 22 by dismissing Cristina Bucsa 6-4, 6-0 as world No. 7 Ons Jabeur beat Lucia Bronzetti 6-4, 6-1 and 16-year-old Mirra Andreeva earned her first Grand Slam main draw win.

World No. 2 Medvedev emerged as a surprise contender for the Paris title following his Rome triumph but the Russian blew his chance in gusty conditions on Court Philippe Chatrier as Wild sealed a 7-6 (7-5), 6-7 (8-6), 2-6, 6-3, 6-4 victory.

“I watched Daniil play since I was junior and beating him on such a court is a dream come true,” world No. 172 Wild said after the gruelling clash that lasted more than four hours.

Medvedev later said he had no regrets about his claycourt season ending prematurely.

“Today because of the wind and the dry court, I had my mouth full of clay since probably the third game and I don’t like it,” Medvedev said.

“I don’t know if people like to eat clay, to have clay in their bags, their shoes, white socks, you can throw them to the garbage after the clay season. Maybe some people like it. I don’t.”

Kosovo’s tennis federation said Djokovic risked aggravating an already tense situation after the world No. 3 wrote on a camera lens that Kosovo was “the heart of Serbia” following his first-round win a day earlier.

Some 30 NATO peacekeeping soldiers were injured on Monday in clashes with Serbian protesters in the northern Kosovo town of Zvecan, where Djokovic’s father grew up.

“The comments made by Djokovic at the end of his match against Aleksandar Kovacevic, his statements at the post-match conference and his Instagram post are regrettable,” Kosovo tennis federation chief Jeton Hadergjonaj said.

“Despite a general message against violence, the statement ‘Kosovo is the heart of Serbia’ and further statements after the match made by such a public figure... directly result in raising the level of tension between the two states, Serbia and Kosovo.”

The French Tennis Federation, which organises the Roland Garros tournament, said in a statement: “The same rules apply to all four Grand Slams. The tournament referee and Grand Slam Supervisors ensure that these rules are complied with.

“Messages are passed on to the teams of any players concerned by such matters.”