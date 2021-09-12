Who is US Open women's singles champion Emma Raducanu?

NEW YORK (REUTERS) - Factbox on Britain's Emma Raducanu, who beat Canada's Leylah Fernandez 6-4 6-3 in the US Open final on Saturday (Sept 11) to win her first Grand Slam title:
Age: 18
Nation: Britain
WTA ranking: 150
Seeding: Unseeded
Grand Slam titles: 1 (U.S. Open 2021)
Road To Final
First round: beat Stefanie Voegele (Switzerland) 6-2 6-3
Second round: beat Shuai Zhang (China) 6-2 6-4
Third round: beat Sara Sorribes Tormo (Spain) 6-0 6-1
Fourth round: beat Shelby Rogers (US) 6-2 6-1
Quarter-finals: beat 11-Belinda Bencic (Switzerland) 6-3 6-4
Semi-finals: beat 17-Maria Sakkari (Greece) 6-1 6-4
Early life
Born to a Romanian father and Chinese mother in Toronto, Canada, Raducanu moved to London aged two and started playing tennis aged five.
Career to date
- Turned professional in 2018, reaching the top 20 at the junior level.
- Won three International Tennis Federation titles.
- Made her WTA tournament debut at the grass court event in Nottingham in June 2021.
- Came to prominence when she made her Grand Slam main draw debut at Wimbledon in July 2021. After entering the tournament as a wildcard ranked 338th in the world, she progressed to the fourth round where she retired against Australian Ajla Tomljanovic after suffering breathing difficulties.
- Reached final of the WTA 125K event in Chicago in August 2021.
- Qualified for the 2021 US Open main draw after posting straight set wins in all three qualifying rounds.
- Ranked 150th in the world, she became first qualifier to win a Grand Slam title. She won the US Open title without dropping a set - either in qualifying or in her seven main draw matches.
- Became the first British woman to win the US Open since Virginia Wade triumphed in 1968 and the first to capture a Grand Slam title since Wade won Wimbledon in 1977.
- Projected to move up to 24th in the world rankings on Monday after winning the US Open, ending Johanna Konta's 310-week reign as the top ranked British woman.