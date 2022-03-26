Webb sees golf on Barty's radar

BRISBANE • Golf's Hall of Famer Karrie Webb believes newly retired tennis star Ashleigh Barty has the talent to be an amateur golf champion of Australia one day, even if she doubts her fellow Queenslander would want to join the professional LPGA circuit.

The three-time Grand Slam champion, who stunned the sporting world after quitting tennis at the peak of her career on Wednesday, is a golf enthusiast and the women's champion at her local Brookwater Golf Club.

Webb, who is the captain of the Australian men and women's golf teams for the 2024 Paris Olympics, was yesterday asked if the soon-to-be former women's world No. 1 might be in the Games mix by then.

"I don't see Ash wanting to do a sport where she has to travel the world, I think that's part of what she didn't like about tennis, being away from Australia," the seven-time Major winner said.

"(But) I wouldn't put it past her to be Australian amateur champion one day. I can see her working on her game and being good enough to be one of the best players in Australia."

Barty, who also enjoyed a brief stint as a pro cricketer, was asked whether she might consider a career on the LPGA Tour on Thursday, given her impressive handicap of four.

"No, we'll wait and see," she said. "I got to try and learn how to hit the middle of the club face before I can think of trying to get on the tour."

However, Barty also told Australian Golf Digest earlier this year: "Golf has always been a sport that's come quite naturally to me. I mean, even my mum was a very, very good golfer herself and her whole family loves to play. I guess if there was one sport that's truly in the Barty genes, it's probably golf, more so than tennis."

Whatever Barty's golfing ambitions may be, Webb said she was convinced the national hero would now be spending plenty of time on the course.

"I don't think I'll need to get in her ear to get her to start to play more golf," she added.

"I think Ash will definitely get into her golf now. I only got the opportunity to play with her once and it wasn't going to take much for her to be kicking my butt."

Barty's retirement is set to leave a huge hole in the women's game. Industry experts told Reuters it is symptomatic of how the new generation of players view their careers, calling on sport to rise to the challenge of ensuring a healthier overall environment or risk losing its best talent.

Phil de Picciotto, head of sports agency Octagon, said the decision was indicative of players' increasing awareness of the personal costs involved in sustaining an elite sporting career.

"To be excellent in anything requires sacrifice," he added. "There is an extremely high level of dedication required for anyone to do exceptional work."

Improving the overall environment for athletes is imperative for all stakeholders in the multi-billion dollar sporting industry, he said.

"It's in everybody's interest athletes play at a high, healthy level for as long as possible. It's in everybody's interest to build brands and to sustain success. It's much more difficult to rebuild time after time." de Picciotto added.

Bob Dorfman, sports marketing analyst at Pinnacle Advertising, said the Covid-19 pandemic had also changed people's priorities and elite-level athletes were no exception.

He said: "It's a gruelling process. It's practice, practice, practice, tournaments. The physical side is gruelling, the mental side is equally gruelling. It's a grind.

"People have been reassessing what they want out of life... you're seeing more concern about mental and emotional health versus winning and making millions of dollars at all costs."

REUTERS