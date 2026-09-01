Wawrinka’s emotional US Open finale ends in defeat by Berrettini

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Stan Wawrinka will retire at the end of the season.

NEW YORK – Former champion Stan Wawrinka lost to Matteo Berrettini 7-6 (7-4), 7-6 (7-3), 6-0 in the first round of the US Open on Aug 31, with the 41-year-old Swiss playing his final Grand Slam tournament before retiring at the end of the season.

In front of a packed crowd on Grandstand, Wawrinka repeatedly gave his fans reasons to believe before Berrettini found ways to shut the door, as the pair produced another roller coaster after their dramatic clash at the 2026 Wimbledon.

The 2016 champion fell behind early but sparked the crowd into life, breaking to love when Berrettini served for the opening set to pull level.

Wawrinka then earned a set point in a marathon game, but Berrettini survived four deuces to force a tiebreak.

The 30-year-old held his nerve again, winning three consecutive points to take the opener.

The second set offered Wawrinka another opening as a brief rain interruption was followed by an early break of Berrettini’s serve.

But the Swiss could not make his advantage count.

He had seven break points, including three set points, yet Berrettini repeatedly found a way out before breaking back and forcing another tiebreak, which he won to move within a set of victory.

The third set brought no let-up, with the opening game stretching to 16 minutes after a frustrated Berrettini unsuccessfully challenged a call involving a possible double hit.

Yet, the former world No. 6 emerged from the long battle with the first of three breaks to dish out a bagel that brought down the curtain on Wawrinka’s glittering Grand Slam career.

“It’s been 20 years since the first time I came here. It was amazing for me to feel the New York vibes throughout the years. I found the way to play my best tennis here,” Wawrinka said.

Wawrinka’s appearance in New York carried added significance after the three-time Grand Slam champion was initially left out of the singles field despite applying for a wild card.

The decision prompted an outcry from fans, and he was eventually given a place after American Patrick Kypson withdrew with an injury.

Wawrinka, who reached a career-high ranking of world No. 3, had said before the tournament that he was at peace with his career and simply grateful for one final opportunity at the Grand Slam he won 10 years ago.

“One of the reasons I played until 41 was to live these moments. I’m very grateful for this wild card.

“It was very important for me to finish here, where I won a Grand Slam 10 years ago. I want to thank you all for all these years,” an emotional Wawrinka added.

Berrettini, a semi-finalist in New York in 2019, will face Mariano Navone in the second round after the Argentine produced the tournament’s biggest upset by knocking out fourth seed Novak Djokovic in five sets on Aug 30. REUTERS