Vondrousova given four-year ban for refusing anti-doping test

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Tennis - U.S. Open - Flushing Meadows, New York, United States - August 31, 2025 Czech Republic's Marketa Vondrousova in action during her fourth round match against Kazakhstan's Elena Rybakina REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

June 22 - Former Wimbledon women's champion Marketa Vondrousova has been handed a four-year suspension for refusing an anti-doping test in December, the International Tennis Integrity Agency said on Monday.

Her suspension will end on June 21, 2030, when the two-time Grand Slam finalist from the Czech Republic will be 30 years old.

ITIA said in a statement Vondrousova did not submit a sample when notified by a doping control officer during an out-of-competition test attempt at her home at around 8 p.m. on December 3.

Vondrousova said during a hearing that stress, poor mental health and concerns for her safety had affected her decision making when she refused to submit a sample.

However, the tribunal concluded that the evidence offered "no compelling justification" for the test refusal, the ITIA added.

Vondrousova's lawyer Jan Exner told Reuters by email that they would review the written reasons for Vondrousova's suspension before deciding their next course of action.

"First, we must consult with Marketa; I do not want to speculate on further steps at this moment," he added.

Former world number six Vondrousova has not competed since pulling out of the Adelaide International in January due to a shoulder injury. REUTERS