Venus Williams returns to Indian Wells with wild card entry

FILE PHOTO: Tennis - Australian Open - Melbourne Park, Melbourne, Australia - January 18, 2026 Venus Williams of the U.S. in action during her first round match against Serbia's Olga Danilovic REUTERS/Jaimi Joy/File Photo

Feb 20 - Seven-time Grand Slam champion Venus Williams has been awarded a wild card entry into Indian Wells, the tournament said on Friday.

Williams, 45, will compete in both singles and doubles at the Southern California desert event.

"It's great to be heading back to Indian Wells and returning home to California," Williams said in a statement.

"There’s nothing like competing in front of these incredible fans. I’ve made so many fun memories here over the years, and I’m grateful to the tournament for having me back," she added.

The four-time Olympic gold medallist and former world number one has reached the Indian Wells semi-finals three times. She last competed there in 2024, also as a wild card.

Williams played at this year's Australian Open and reached the U.S. Open doubles quarter-finals last year with partner Leylah Fernandez.

The tournament will be held from March 1-15. REUTERS