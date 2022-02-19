Vaccine saga drives Djokovic to 'play better'

BELGRADE • Novak Djokovic said he was ready to "play better than ever" ahead of his return to tennis, a month after being deported from Australia over Covid-19 vaccination and visa issues before he had the chance to defend his Australian Open title.

The Serb is competing in the ATP Dubai event starting on Monday in the Gulf emirate, where vaccination is not mandatory.

The 34-year old admitted that the fiasco in Melbourne might have left a mark, but that he is aiming for glory again.

"I can't say that things will be the same when I return to the court... but there is an additional reason to play better than ever," he told Serbian broadcaster RTS on Thursday.

The world No. 1 set out his ambition to play big tournaments, while admitting that his participation does not lie solely with him.

"It will depend on the countries where the tournaments will be held, I will be ready and want to continue my career," said Djokovic. He had said earlier this week that he was prepared to miss the French Open and Wimbledon if vaccination becomes mandatory despite his aim to add to his 20 Grand Slams.

He also admitted that he has the 2024 Paris Olympics in sight, with an ambition for the single big title he has not yet managed to win.

His wishes might collide with the rules once again, as most countries oblige athletes to be vaccinated, but his stance on receiving the jab has not changed.

"As a professional athlete, I triple check everything that enters my body and how it affects me. If something changes for half per cent, I feel it," he insisted.

The Serb, however, again rejected accusations of being opposed to vaccines.

"I don't like to be associated with certain initiatives or communities. I never said I belong to any initiative," he said.

"I keep an open mind... Everything is possible in life, we will see how the situation will evolve, but at the moment I decided not to do it (get vaccinated)".

Djokovic added he appreciated the support he received from several players - including world No. 2 and Australian Open runner-up Daniil Medvedev - while being detained in Australia, especially highlighting the unusual solidarity from a man with whom he would usually trade insults.

"(Nick) Kyrgios surprised me the most because we had our misunderstandings in the past," he said.

"I thanked him and other players who stood with me - Medvedev, (Alexander) Zverev and plenty of female players like Alize Cornet."

