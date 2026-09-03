US Open under the influence: Content creators spark debate

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Fans attend the US Open at the Arthur AShe Stadium in New York on Aug 31.

NEW YORK – Jessica Pegula is all in favour of bringing more fans into tennis, but the world No. 3 said Sept 2 it is important to keep the focus on the game.

The US Tennis Association in 2026 doubled down on credentials awarded to content creators – reportedly handing out almost 100 after making 54 available in 2025 to amplify the tournament’s presence on social media.

The influencers focus not just on tennis, but on fashion, food and lifestyle topics that are now an inextricable part of the game.

But the embrace of content creators sparked some backlash when the chair umpire of Naomi Osaka’s first round match against Anastasia Zakharova had to shush a group in a courtside suite who appeared to be conducting a noisy photo shoot during a point.

“I think I can appreciate, you know, the influencers coming and kind of showcasing the US Open experience,” Pegula said.

“I think that’s something that the US Open has utilised a lot as far as food and drinks and things to do and the shops. That part is part of a fan experience and something that people might not know and make them want to go.

“But I do think that it’s tough when you see videos like that, when they’re taking pictures and using the selfie lights.

“People are down there trying to perform, and it’s their career and their job. It seems a bit disrespectful.”

Russian Daniil Medvedev, a former world No. 1 and the 2021 US Open champion, said the more focus on the sport the better, and any problems can be ironed out.

“In general, the more the sport grows, the better it is,” Medvedev said.

“For sure, if it disturbs during the play, like if you see the light or something, well, you always say to the referee.

“(It) can be sometimes challenging, like if during the point this happens. But I’m pretty sure as well, even them, you know, maybe one time they do it, and then someone tells them not to do it.

“I think (there is) a lot of more upside than downside, so go for it.” AFP