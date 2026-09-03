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Plunge in US Open ticket prices at Arthur Ashe, with some seats at 88% discount

Russia’s Daniil Medvedev giving a towel to fans after winning his second round match against the US’ Sebastian Gorzny at the US Open on Sept 2.

NEW YORK – Perhaps it is the wet, grey and gloomy weather in New York City. Or did the early exit of Novak Djokovic spoil the vibe? Maybe fans were put off by the exorbitant prices quoted by resellers who had originally scooped up face-value tickets.

Whatever the reason, prices for entry into the showpiece court at the US Open tennis Grand Slam are tumbling.

It is a surprise drop: The Arthur Ashe Stadium has a roof, so any rain forecast is irrelevant to play.

Yes, Djokovic was felled in the first round on Aug 30, but plenty of fan favourites are still in the game.

In the evening of Sept 1, superstar Coco Gauff took the court and won. Alexander Zverev – winner at the 2026 French Open and finalist at Wimbledon – did too.

Yet, get-in tickets for the session at Arthur Ashe dropped to as low as US$69 (S$88) each, more than 50 per cent lower than what they were quoted at three days earlier.

For the Sept 2 opening matches at the stadium – featuring American fan favourites Jessica Pegula and Ben Shelton – prices dropped 60 per cent over the preceding three days to around US$90.

Prices for the courtside and loge ticket categories slid 50 per cent to US$187, according to price tracker TicketData.

Keith Pagello, founder of TicketData, said the declines stand in contrast to 2025, when “we saw a lot of the sessions run up and prices increase a bunch in the 48 hours leading up to the session”.

The craving for in-person live experiences in the post-pandemic world elevated the US Open to one of the most popular sporting events in New York City.

A preponderance of attractions that had little to do with the sport – such as US$100 caviar chicken nuggets, celebrity appearances in suites reserved for the 0.1 per cent and the US$23 Honey Deuce concoction – made the tournament a magnet for influencers and the social-media obsessed.

But as the focus has moved away from tennis, grumbles from purists have grown louder.

The frustration for tennis fans was exacerbated by face-value tickets vanishing as soon as they appeared, swept up by resellers using bots. Prices for even the nosebleeds were many times the original value, even before the additional fees demanded by Ticketmaster.

Meanwhile, the United States Tennis Association (USTA) – which runs the Grand Slam – has embarked on an US$800 million revamp at Ashe, including “two new dedicated luxury suite levels”.

Even billionaire Bill Ackman questioned how a US$363 price for a grounds pass, which gives access to the Flushing Meadows tournament complex in Queens and outer courts without a guaranteed or reserved seat, is consistent with the mission of the USTA, a non-profit organisation.

He said: “We should find a way to avoid scalpers taking away the opportunity for more accessible ticket prices”.

Costs got so prohibitive that Mayor Zohran Mamdani – who came to power with a promise to make the city more affordable – announced earlier in 2026 that 1,000 discounted tickets at US$100 each would go on sale for residents.

But some prices have fallen well below even that. Tickets for the morning session at Ashe on Sept 1 – featuring American players Taylor Fritz and Madison Keys – dropped as much as 88 per cent over three days to about US$25.

TicketData’s Pagello said that while the wet weather in New York could be one factor affecting ticket prices, he is not convinced that it is a significant reason.

“Once we’re past tomorrow, the weather excuse is no longer there,” he said. “I think we’ll see perhaps another swing up, but maybe there won’t be. I don’t think we’re done here and everything is soft now – there’s more story to come.”

For buyers looking to scoop up tickets to future sessions, TicketData data shows prices for seats in Arthur Ashe are below 2025 levels in all upcoming rounds except the finals, which will be held over Sept 12 and 13 . BLOOMBERG