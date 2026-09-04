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US Open day six

NEW YORK, Sept 4 - Highlights of the sixth day at the U.S. Open on Friday (times GMT):

1640 SABALENKA THROUGH TO R16

World number one Aryna Sabalenka was pushed hard by Uzbekistan's Kamilla Rakhimova after a relatively comfortable opening set, but the Belarusian produced a timely late break before serving out the match with a 6-3 6-4 win.

1630 KOSTYUK DOMINATES

Ukrainian 11th seed Marta Kostyuk advanced to the U.S. Open fourth round with a straight-sets 6-3 6-2 victory over Russian Ekaterina Alexandrova, keeping alive her bid for a maiden Grand Slam title.

1620 CIRSTEA ADVANCES

Romanian 16th seed Sorana Cirstea, 36, extended her impressive farewell-season campaign with a clinical 6-3 6-3 win over Italy's 19th-seeded Jasmine Paolini to reach the U.S. Open fourth round for the first time in three years.

1510 PLAY BEGINS

Play began in New York under sunny skies, with temperatures around 27 degrees Celsius.

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U.S. OPEN ORDER OF PLAY ON FRIDAY (prefix number denotes seeding):

ARTHUR ASHE STADIUM (1530 GMT/1130 ET)

3-Jessica Pegula (U.S.) v 31-Leylah Fernandez (Canada)

Yibing Wu (China) v 2-Carlos Alcaraz (Spain)

Serena Williams (U.S.) & Venus Williams (U.S.) v 14-Chan Hao-Ching (China) and Maya Joint (Australia)

8-Ben Shelton (U.S.) v Denis Shapovalov (Canada)

LOUIS ARMSTRONG STADIUM (1500 GMT/1100 ET)

1-Aryna Sabalenka (Belarus) v Kamilla Rakhimova (Uzbekistan)

15-Alexander Bublik (Kazakhstan) v 20-Tommy Paul (U.S.)

22-Valentin Vacherot (Monaco) v 11-Frances Tiafoe (U.S.)

9-Elina Svitolina (Ukraine) v Anna Kalinskaya (Russia) REUTERS