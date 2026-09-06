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US Open day seven

Tennis - U.S. Open - Flushing Meadows, New York, United States - September 5, 2026 Austria's Anastasia Potapova celebrates winning her third round match against Amanda Anisimova of the U.S. IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters/Geoff Burke

NEW YORK, Sept 5 - Highlights of the seventh day at the U.S. Open on Saturday (times GMT):

2115 GAUFF WINS

Fourth seed Coco Gauff beat Spain's Cristina Bucsa 6-3 6-4 to reach the fourth round. The 2023 champion's win was a bright spot on a tough day for seeded American players so far.

2028 SWIATEK ADVANCES

Six-times Grand Slam champion Iga Swiatek dug deep to defeat Czech 25th seed Marie Bouzkova 7-6(3) 7-6(3) and reach the fourth round. The eighth-seeded Pole will next face China's Zheng Qinwen, who rallied to beat American Madison Keys 1-6 7-6(3) 7-5 earlier in the day.

1954 BLOCKX UPSETS COBOLLI

Belgian 28th seed Alexander Blockx stunned Italian fifth seed Flavio Cobolli 6-7(4) 6-3 6-0 6-3 to advance to the fourth round, where he will meet Argentina's 24th-seeded Francisco Cerundolo.

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1922 FRITZ ELIMINATED BY CERUNDOLO

Cerundolo came back from two sets down to beat American ninth seed Taylor Fritz 3-6 4-6 6-3 6-4 6-4 and reach the fourth round.

1841 ANDREEVA REACHES FOURTH ROUND

French Open champion Mirra Andreeva beat Czech Nikola Bartunkova 6-2 7-6(5) to advance to the fourth round at the U.S. Open for the first time. The Russian fifth seed next faces Austria’s 24th-seeded Anastasia Potapova.

1650 ANISIMOVA OUSTED BY POTAPOVA

American 10th seed Amanda Anisimova, last year's runner-up, crashed out of the U.S. Open in the third round with a 6-2 7-5 defeat by Potapova.

1510 PLAY BEGINS

U.S. OPEN ORDER OF PLAY ON SATURDAY (prefix number denotes seeding):

ARTHUR ASHE STADIUM (1530 GMT/1130 ET)

9-Taylor Fritz (U.S.) v 24-Francisco Cerundolo (Argentina)

Cristina Bucsa (Spain) v 4-Coco Gauff (U.S.)

14- Iva Jovic (U.S.) v 17-Alexandra Eala (Philippines)

1-Alexander Zverev (Germany) v 25-Alejandro Tabilo (Chile)

LOUIS ARMSTRONG STADIUM (1500 GMT/1100 ET)

24-Anastasia Potapova (Austria) v 10-Amanda Anisimova (U.S.)

28-Alexander Blockx (Belgium) v 5-Flavio Cobolli (Italy)

13-Naomi Osaka (Japan) v 23-Elise Mertens (Belgium)

17-Jakub Mensik (Czech Republic) v 14-Learner Tien (U.S.)

GRANDSTAND

22-Madison Keys (U.S.) v Qinwen Zheng (China)

8-Iga Swiatek (Poland) v 25-Marie Bouzkova (Czech Republic)

Michael Zheng (U.S.) v Arthur Gea (France)

Yuliia Starodubtseva (Ukraine) v 2-Elena Rybakina (Kazakhstan) REUTERS