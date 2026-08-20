US Open announces record US$108 million prize purse

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Spain’s Carlos Alcaraz with the US Open trophy after winning the final of men’s singles at Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on Sept 7, 2025.

The US Open will hand out US$108 million (S$137 million) in prize money at the final Grand Slam of 2026, it said on Aug 20, marking the largest purse in tennis history and a 20 per cent jump from 2025’s total payout.

The men’s and women’s singles champions at the Aug 23 to Sept 13 major in New York will earn US$5.5 million each, which marks a 10 per cent increase from 2025 and is the largest Grand Slam payment in history for a main draw singles champion.

The compensation package also includes what tournament organisers said is a Grand Slam record for first-round payouts, which this year will increase 27 per cent to US$140,000.

The payout structure was revealed shortly after the sport’s four biggest tournaments announced the creation of a Grand Slam Player Council that is intended to give players a voice on a range of issues like prize money. REUTERS