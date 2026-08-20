US Open announces record US$108 million prize purse
The US Open will hand out US$108 million (S$137 million) in prize money at the final Grand Slam of 2026, it said on Aug 20, marking the largest purse in tennis history and a 20 per cent jump from 2025’s total payout.
The men’s and women’s singles champions at the Aug 23 to Sept 13 major in New York will earn US$5.5 million each, which marks a 10 per cent increase from 2025 and is the largest Grand Slam payment in history for a main draw singles champion.
The compensation package also includes what tournament organisers said is a Grand Slam record for first-round payouts, which this year will increase 27 per cent to US$140,000.
The payout structure was revealed shortly after the sport’s four biggest tournaments announced the creation of a Grand Slam Player Council that is intended to give players a voice on a range of issues like prize money. REUTERS