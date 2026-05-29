Up to Serena to announce potential comeback and partnership, says Mboko

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

PARIS, May 29 - Victoria Mboko said it was up to American great Serena Williams to announce her comeback to the sport as media speculation intensified about their potential doubles partnership at next month's Queen's Club Championships in London.

Williams, who won the last of her 23 Grand Slam singles titles in 2017 and has not competed since the 2022 U.S. Open, can officially enter tournaments after rejoining the tennis anti-doping testing pool last year.

The 44-year-old said in August 2022 that she was "evolving away from tennis" and has not responded to Reuters requests for comment on her comeback, though she previously denied she was preparing to return to the sport she dominated for 20 years.

Multiple British media reports on Thursday said Williams will team up with 19-year-old Canadian Mboko after requesting a wildcard for the doubles tournament at Queen's Club.

"Yeah, I'm very happy. Serena and I have stayed in touch, which is really nice, because I really look up to her. The fact that she even knows me is very exciting," Mboko told reporters at the French Open, without confirming Serena's comeback.

"I feel like if she's ready to come back on her own terms, then I feel like it's up to her to announce that, but other than that, I don't really have much to say.

"I think the moment is all up to her, and when she's ready to come back."

Reuters has sought comment from the organisers of the Queen's event, which gets under way in London on June 8.

Mboko, who won her Roland Garros second-round match against Katerina Siniakova late on Thursday, said she was in touch with Serena and delighted that the American followed her results on the women's circuit.

"She has texted me. I can't really tell you the exact date. I don't know. But it's really cool that she follows the results. She knows who I am ... I looked up to her. She's my idol, it's really cool," Mboko added.

"I remember watching her at the U.S. Open on TV and then seeing her in person ... I feel like it was hard not to like her because she won everything.

"She was such a great role model and such an inspiration to so many young girls out there." REUTERS