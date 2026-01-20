Ukraine's Oliynykova finds joy in Grand Slam debut despite first-round loss

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

MELBOURNE, Jan 20 - Ukraine's Oleksandra Oliynykova may have fallen to Madison Keys but her Australian Open debut on Tuesday delivered something far more precious and memorable than victory -- hope, pride and temporary tattoos that matched the court.

Making her first appearance in any main draw above ITF level, Oliynykova surged to a shock 4-0 lead in the opening set before Keys' class eventually told in a match that showcased the 25-year-old's unconventional style.

Despite the straight-sets loss, a beaming Oliynykova waved to the fans after a warm embrace with Keys, with the defending champion also applauding the Ukrainian as she soaked it all in.

"For me, it's the best experience in my career. I never played before. Actually, I never played even (a WTA) 250 main draw and I never played in a big arena," Oliynykova told reporters.

"To get this experience, it's something that I'll remember until the end of my life."

Her unique playing style has drawn scepticism, with Oliynykova frequently lobbing returns or moonballing shots that forced an uncomfortable Keys to adjust, but the world number 92 remains undaunted by the criticism.

"Since I started my (pro career), I was hearing that I will not be in top 1,000, then in top 500, in top 300, and in top 100. All these people (were) telling me that I won't be able to progress with this game style," she said.

"My idea is to do my 'weird' things on court, to be the best player with this type of game. I saw today that even for one of the best players in the world, it could be really uncomfortable."

TEMPORARY FACE TATTOOS

Her temporary face tattoos -- blue flowers that matched her outfit and the court -- added a splash of individuality to the occasion. But beneath the playful exterior lies a story of resilience.

Oliynykova's father is currently serving as a soldier in Ukraine amid Russia's invasion, a situation that has transformed her motivation on court.

"After he joined the military, I did progress for over 200 positions, because I know it was his dream to see me on this court," she said.

"When he told me that it was (an) amazing match, he just texted me, I made his dream come true in such a situation."

The reality of her preparation also painted a stark picture. Oliynykova said there was an explosion near her home on the last night she was in Ukraine before travelling to Australia.

"A drone hit the home just across the road. My apartment was literally shaking because of the explosion," she said.

Despite the circumstances, Oliynykova refused to be disappointed by the result.

"It's not always about winning or losing," she said. "I cannot be disappointed, because for me, I try to see sport more than just results." REUTERS