Two-time winner Stefanos Tsitsipas eases into Monte Carlo semi-finals

MONTE CARLO – Greece’s Stefanos Tsitsipas kept alive his hopes of a third Monte Carlo Masters title as he breezed into the semi-finals on April 12, after dismissing Russian opponent Karen Khachanov 6-4, 6-2.

Tsitsipas, winner in Monte Carlo in 2021 and 2022, needed just 83 minutes to record his eighth win in nine meetings with an out-of-sorts Khachanov.

The 25-year-old will next face Australian Open champion Jannik Sinner, who overcame Holger Rune 6-4, 6-7(6-8), 6-3.

“I was very effective from the start. I had a lot of pace and gained momentum,” said Tsitsipas.

“I tried to do my part and press and it worked out really well.”

Khachanov had cheekily said to the umpire prior to the match “Are you going to stay focused?” after a week of controversial line calls, to which the official replied: “Always, of course.”

It was the Russian who should have asked himself the question as he rarely seemed to be and was way off the form he had shown in his win over compatriot Daniil Medvedev on April 11.