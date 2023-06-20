Tsitsipas stages comeback to win Halle opener

BERLIN - World number five Stefanos Tsitsipas came from behind to defeat Frenchman Gregoire Barrere to make the last 16 at the Wimbledon warm-up tournament in Halle on Monday.

The second-seeded Greek lost the first set and fell a break down in the second before recovering to win 6-7 (6/8) 6-4, 7-6 (7/3) against Barrere, ranked 58th.

Tsitsipas, who was knocked out in the second round in his previous two appearances in Halle, is now 32-10 for the season.

He will face Chilean Nicolas Jarry next for a place in the quarter-finals.

Later on Monday, top seed Daniil Medvedev plays American Marcos Giron. AFP