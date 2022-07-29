Tough for Zverev to return at US Open

NEW YORK • Alexander Zverev has not given up hope of playing at next month's US Open but the German world No. 2 is more likely to return to action from his long-term ankle injury during the group stage of the Davis Cup Finals in mid-September.

The Tokyo Games gold medallist was forced to retire after suffering a horrific injury during his French Open semi-final against eventual champion Rafael Nadal and underwent surgery to repair torn ligaments in his right ankle last month.

The 25-year-old has yet to be ruled out of the year's final Grand Slam, which starts on Aug 29 on the hard courts of Flushing Meadows in New York, but his representative admitted it was not looking likely.

"Sascha is recovering well and is still hoping that he can be ready for the US Open," a spokesman for Zverev told Reuters. "However, it is still too early to tell if he will be able to compete there or not."

Earlier this month, Zverev, who finished runner-up at the 2020 US Open, posted a video on social media in which he was seen walking without crutches.

While he has already confirmed his participation in the Oct 3-9 Japan Open in Tokyo, he is targeting an earlier return to competitive action, with an aim to spearhead Germany's campaign in the group stage of the Davis Cup from Sept 13-18.

Zverev has added incentive as his country will host their Group C matches with France, Belgium and Australia in Hamburg, which is his home town.

Two teams from each of the four groups will advance to the quarter-finals of this year's men's team event.

"Davis Cup in Hamburg in September seems more realistic (than the US Open) but we keep our fingers crossed that he will be ready earlier," Zverev's spokesman added.

REUTERS