Top seeds Sinner, Sabalenka headline Wimbledon's opening day

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June 27 - Top seeds Jannik Sinner and Aryna Sabalenka will both be up against Serbian challengers as the first round of Wimbledon kicks off on Monday, before another Serbian, Novak Djokovic, takes to the Centre Court in pursuit of his 25th Grand Slam.

Mirra Andreeva, fresh off her French Open triumph, will take on Poland's Magda Linette, while two-time Grand Slam winner Coco Gauff will also be in action against Germany's Tamara Korpatsch.

British hope Emma Raducanu will also kick off her campaign, taking on Croatia's Antonia Ruzic.

The schedule for the first day of the main draw is as follows:

WIMBLEDON ORDER OF PLAY ON MONDAY (prefix number denotes seeding)

CENTRE COURT (Play begins at 1230 GMT)

1-Jannik Sinner (Italy) v Miomir Kecmanovic (Serbia)

1-Aryna Sabalenka (Belarus) v Teodora Kostovic (Serbia)

Wu Yibing (China) v 7-Novak Djokovic (Serbia)

COURT NUMBER ONE (Play begins at 1200 GMT)

Antonia Ruzic (Croatia) v 30-Emma Raducanu (Britain)

Marin Cilic (Croatia) v 8-Daniil Medvedev (Russia)

Magda Linette (Poland) v 5-Mirra Andreeva (Russia)

COURT NUMBER TWO (Play begins at 1000 GMT)

4-Jessica Pegula (U.S.) v Darja Vidmanova (Czech Republic)

Michael Zheng (U.S.) v 26-Cameron Norrie (Britain)

3-Felix Auger-Aliassime (Canada) v Aleksandr Shevchenko (Kazakhstan)

Tamara Korpatsch (Germany) v 7-Coco Gauff (U.S.) REUTERS