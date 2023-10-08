Top seeds Carlos Alcaraz, Daniil Medvedev make strong Shanghai Masters start

SHANGHAI - Top seeds Carlos Alcaraz and Daniil Medvedev made strong starts to the Shanghai Masters on Saturday, both winning in straight sets to sail through to the third round.

Italy’s Jannik Sinner is also through after battling out an intense first set – saving four set points – against the United States’ Marcos Giron.

Alcaraz dominated his first set against 73rd-ranked Gregoire Barrere, winning it 6-2.

But the Frenchman regained ground in the second, sending 20-year-old Alcaraz scurrying from side to side of the court.

The world number two kept his cool and drew ahead towards the set’s end, finishing it off at 7-5.

“There were no ups and downs on my game,” said Alcaraz when asked what had pleased him the most about his performance.

“I just stayed at the same level all the time. (Barrere) increased his level, but... my level of focus was all the time the same.”

Steady play may have been preoccupying the Spaniard after he said he went “out of his mind” during his defeat at the hands of Sinner at the China Open in Beijing this week.

The loss dealt a blow to his plan to close the gap on the absent Novak Djokovic at the top of the rankings with strong performances in China.

Asked whether he was more worried about meeting Sinner again or Medvedev later in the tournament, Alcaraz laughed.

“That’s a tough one. Both of them,” he said.

“It’s scary to face them... but I like that kind of challenge,” he added.

“I want to play my best level to make the final and probably face them.”