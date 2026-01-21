Top seed Sabalenka sees off Bai to progress to third round

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

MELBOURNE, Jan 21 - World number one Aryna Sabalenka came through a rough patch in the opening set to defeat China's Bai Zhuoxuan 6-3 6-1 on Rod Laver Arena and advance to the third round of the Australian Open on Wednesday.

Sabalenka, Melbourne Park champion in 2023 and 2024, powered to a 5-0 lead only to falter, with Bai holding serve and then breaking the Belarusian.

The Chinese world number 702 began to frustrate her opponent, picking up a third game in a row as Sabalenka grew increasingly agitated before eventually closing out the set.

However, the 27-year-old steadied herself at the start of the second set and showed the gulf in class between the pair to win another four straight games before eventually confirming her progress to the next round.

"Tricky opponent, she really stepped in on the first set and for a moment I felt: what shall I do? She's crashing it," said Sabalenka.

"Super happy I was able to close that set, I think it gave me a little more confidence that I'm there, that my game is there. Focus step by step.

"There's always a little gap to improve but I'm happy that in that game I didn't lose it and I was focused and I was trying to tell myself, one at a time, it's going to come back," added Sabalenka.

"You're ok, just keep fighting, keep trying and I'm glad I did it well." REUTERS