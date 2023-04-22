Top seed Rune rolls into ATP Munich semi-finals

MUNICH - Defending champion Holger Rune coasted into the semi-finals of the ATP tournament in Munich on Friday with a 6-2, 6-4 win over Chile’s Cristian Garin.

The 19-year-old Rune is through to his fourth semi-final appearance of the year and will face Australian outsider Christopher O’Connell for a shot at the title.

Rune, the runner-up in Monte Carlo last week, broke Garin twice in the first set and two more times in the second set despite facing stiffer resistance from his 86th-ranked opponent.

Former US Open champion and three-time losing Grand Slam finalist Dominic Thiem plays second seed Taylor Fritz for a place in the last four.

Thiem completed his second-round match earlier on Friday, coming from behind to beat Swiss eighth seed Marc-Andrea Huesler 5-7, 6-4, 6-4. AFP

