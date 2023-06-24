Top seed Medvedev crashes out at Wimbledon warm-up Halle, Zverev advances

BERLIN - Number one seed Daniil Medvedev has crashed out of the Halle Open, a traditional Wimbledon warm-up, beaten in straight sets by Roberto Bautista Agut on Friday.

Medvedev lost 7-5, 7-6 (7-3) against the 35-year-old Spaniard. Eighth seed Bautista Agut now boasts a 5-2 career record against the 2021 US Open winner.

Medvedev, the former world number one, was runner-up on the Halle grass in 2022, losing to Poland’s Hubert Hurkacz in straight sets in the final.

With a poor record on grass, Medvedev has never reached the quarter-finals at Wimbledon, missing last year’s tournament due to a ban on Russian athletes due to the war in Ukraine.

Olympic gold medallist Alexander Zverev also progressed into the semi-finals after defeating Chilean Nicolas Jarry.

The 26-year-old German, who made it to the semi finals of this year’s French Open, defeated Jarry in straight sets 7-5, 6-3.

“It’s fantastic that I’ve been able to keep playing like I did in Paris, but there’s still a few things to improve on” Zverev said.

Zverev will play in the semis for the third time.

The German previously made it to the final of the Halle tournament in 2016 and 2017, losing to 10-time winner Roger Federer on both occasions.

Zverev will meet Kazakh Alexander Bublik in the last four after Bublik advanced when Italian fourth seed Jannik Sinner withdrew hurt in the second set of their quarter final tie.