Top seed Iga Swiatek powers past Zhu Lin to launch Wimbledon title quest

LONDON – World No. 1 Iga Swiatek cruised into the Wimbledon second round with a 6-1, 6-3 mauling of China’s Zhu Lin on Monday in a fine start to her quest for a first Grand Slam title on grass.
The 22-year-old Pole, who won the French Open title for the third time last month to make it four Grand Slam crowns, has yet to get past the fourth round of the London Major.
Swiatek looked good in her movement on the surface and showed no signs of any effects of the illness that had ruled her out of her Bad Homburg semi-final on Friday.
“I felt really confident. I felt like I did a very good job,” said Swiatek, a former junior champion at Wimbledon.
“I feel really good after Roland Garros (French Open). After Roland Garros, I took some time to appreciate what happened.
“Last year it was my second Grand Slam (at the French Open) and it felt overwhelming. This time I could focus on celebrating and actually at getting back to work with more peace in my head.”
Zhu, ranked 34th in the world, earned a break point in the first game but Swiatek won 11 points in a row to sprint into a 3-0 lead.
Another break put Swiatek, a renowned slider on clay and hard courts who has often struggled with her movement on grass, firmly in the driving seat.
Zhu saved two set points at 5-0 but Swiatek sealed the first set a game later with a powerful cross-court forehand winner.
The pair traded breaks early in the second before Swiatek, who pulled out of her Bad Homburg semi-final on Friday due to illness, earned a second one and was 4-3 up when play was interrupted due to rain.
It resumed after the roof on Court One was shut but Swiatek needed only seven minutes to win the two games she needed and sealed victory with a backhand winner.
American fourth seed Jessica Pegula also moved into the second round of Wimbledon with a hard-fought 6-2, 6-7 (8-10), 6-3 win over compatriot Lauren Davis on Monday.
Neither player looked entirely comfortable on the Court Two lawn, each making more than 30 unforced errors in total. But Pegula got the crucial break in the decider to lead 5-3 when Davis hit a backhand into the net.
The world No. 4 closed out the match with a high backhand volley to advance to the second round, where she will face Spain’s Cristina Bucsa.
“Definitely a tough match. I think Lauren is a good grass-court player. Obviously, she’s had great results here before, beating (Angelique) Kerber a few years ago,” said Pegula.
“I hit kind of flat so it stays low for her, especially on the grass,” she added.
“It was very windy, so it was hard to really feel like you could get any momentum going because then you’d have the wind gusting. It would kind of keep you off balance and unstable.”
In the men’s draw, Andrey Rublev said he was happy to be welcomed back to Wimbledon after becoming the first returning Russian through to the second round by beating Australian Max Purcell on Monday.
The 25-year-old seventh seed looked impressive on a breezy Court Three as he posted a 6-3, 7-5, 6-4 victory.
Rublev is one of 17 Russian and Belarusian players in the men’s and women’s singles draws after they were banned in 2022 following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, which Moscow calls a “special military operation:.
He was joined by Belarusian former world No. 1 Victoria Azarenka as the women’s 19th seed edged past China’s Yuan Yue 6-4 5-7 6-4 and there was also a win for Russian 12th seed Veronika Kudermetova, who beat Estonian veteran Kaia Kanepi. REUTERS