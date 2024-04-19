Top seed Alexander Zverev slumps to defeat in Munich quarter-final

Germany's Alexander Zverev has had a good start to 2024, but failed to get the most out of his service in Munich. PHOTO: EPA-EFE
Updated
Apr 19, 2024
Published
Apr 19, 2024, 11:35 PM

MUNICH, Germany - Top seed Alexander Zverev’s hopes of a third title on home clay in Munich went up in flames on April 19, when he slipped to a shock defeat in straight sets in his quarter-final at the hands of the Chilean Cristian Garin.

The world No. 106 silenced Zverev, looking to add to his 2017 and 2018 titles, with a comprehensive 6-4, 6-4 win in a two-hour contest that sends him into the semi-finals.

There he will meet the American Taylor Fritz who had to come from a set down to get past Britain’s Jack Draper, 4-6, 6-3, 7-6.

Zverev, the world No. 5, has had a good start to 2024, reaching the semi-finals at the Australia Open and Miami and the quarters of Indian Wells.

Struggling in the cold, however, Zverev failed to get the most out of his service.

Two breaks were enough for the solid Garin. The first came at 1-1 in the opening set, the second at 2-2 in the second set.

It was the Chilean’s fourth win over a Top 10 player and his second victory over Zverev. That win also came in Munich, in 2019. AFP

